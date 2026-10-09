Why Defensive Tackle A'Mauri Washington's Breakout Feels Inevitable

At the center of the No. 13 Oregon Ducks’ preseason buzz entering 2026 was the return of their starting defensive line. Among the returning stars was defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington, who even earned some 2027 Day 1 NFL Draft projections heading into the season.

The beginning of the season was quiet for Washington, who totaled just six tackles in the first three weeks and turned heads for the wrong reasons with costly offsides penalties on fourth down in back-to-back weeks.

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (52) reacts with fans after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But coming off a monumental win over a ranked USC Trojans squad before the bye week, Washington seems to be turning the corner, and the Ducks with him. Entering a key matchup vs. the No. 21 UCLA Bruins, Oregon will need his best showing to pick up another ranked victory.

Oregon Ducks Break Down A’Mauri Washington’s Impact

Washington recorded a season-high five tackles against the Trojans in Week 4. Coach Dan Lanning mentioned after the USC win that Washington was “limited a bit in fall camp,” which Washington brushed off, stating it’s not a factor.

The defensive tackle played a critical role in the Ducks’ 2025 season, with career highs across the board. He notched 33 tackles, seven pass deflections and 1.5 sacks.

He earned praise from his teammates ahead of the battle against UCLA for his impact on the program in his senior season.

“A’Mauri’s a dog, so whenever he's out there, it look a lot different,” linebacker Jerry Mixon said. “So just keeping him healthy out there, so we all can attack our 1/11 on the field.”

A'Mauri Washington is one of the top-rated defensive linemen in the 2027 NFL Draft class. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the other side of the field, Washington’s play in practice has prepared the young and rotating offensive line group for greater challenges ahead. Senior offensive lineman Dave Iuli credited defensive lineman Bear Alexander and Washington for helping the offensive line through not just the first four weeks of the season, but also over the course of Washington’s Ducks career.

“For the past four years me and A’Mauri have been going at it,” Iuli said. “And I’ll say one biggest thing A’Mauri has in his bag is his agility. It’s just being flexible. He’s super flexible. Just a guy that’s super unexpected to move for how big he is. When you go against a player like that, you have to think before the snap that anything is possible that could happen.”

Iuli added that Washington provides the offensive line with stress during practice, but it’s what gears them up come game time.

“During the game, everything is just even much calmer because I go against a guy who really comes and attacks every day with violence, and not only that and he does his job really good,” Iuli added. “Does his assignment really well.”

Oregon’s Defensive Front vs. UCLA's Explosive Backs

Oregon defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon could use a season-best performance from Washington against a dangerous Bruins rush. UCLA has three running backs who each average over five yards per carry, have three-plus touchdowns and 150-plus rushing yards.

Leading the way is Wayne Knight, whom the Ducks played last season when he was with the James Madison Dukes. Washington gave his thoughts on Knight, who already scored nine touchdowns in 2026.

“We seen them last year. No. 3?” Washington said of Knight. “I ain’t gonna lie, this dude’s got some juice, though, man. It makes it a little bit difficult with how low they be to the ground. You gotta really get low on these dudes. If you go high and arm tackle, it’s not going to work, especially versus a guy like that. I think he’s an NFL running back, in my opinion.”

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) celebrates after completing a touchdown during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington added that discipline will be key against the explosive running backs.

In addition to Knight and the Bruins’ run game, Oregon’s pass rush could also be vital, which UCLA coach Bob Chesney acknowledged when he addressed the media on Monday.

“Well, the defensive line stands out. When you look across the board and you put 44 and 10 out there with 1 and 52, and then the next four guys that come in next, they are disruptive and they are physical,” Chesney said. “What stands out in their play is that they have a plan.”

“They have a plan on double teams. They have a plan in the run game, single blocks. They have a plan in the pass game,” he continued. “They have counter moves to their plan. There’s nothing in here that’s not well thought out and executed in a disciplined and violent manner.”

All eyes will be on not just Washington, but the entire defensive line, who still need a breakout performance. With a tough stretch ahead with Nebraska, Northwestern and No. 5 Ohio State among the teams on the horizon, there's not much of a better opportunity for a turnaround performance than the first game after the bye week.

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