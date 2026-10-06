Oregon’s Jerry Mixon Has an Unexpected Connection to UCLA’s Nico Iamaleava

The availability of quarterback Dante Moore and the readiness of backup Dylan Raiola are key storylines entering a top-25 matchup between the No. 13 Oregon Ducks and No. 21 UCLA Bruins. But the quarterback play on the other side of the field isn’t anything the opposing defense should take for granted.

Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava is quietly leading the UCLA offense to a 4-0 start to 2026. He’ll see a familiar face on the Oregon defense in linebacker Jerry Mixon. Mixon spoke about the matchup on Tuesday and his past experiences with Iamaleava.

Oregon inside linebacker Jerry Mixon works out as the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, just keep him contained. He's a dual-threat quarterback,” Mixon said. “Actually, I played with him seven-on-seven in high school, so I know a little about him, but just keeping him contained throughout the day, yeah, and try to slow that run game down, including him. He's also a running threat, so just doing that.”

Iamaleava has 143 rushing yards and a touchdown on 35 carries through four games for a UCLA offense that averages seven yards per carry. Mixon and the Ducks will also face the three-headed rushing attack of running backs Anthony Woods, Jaivian Thomas and Wayne Knight, who have combined for 15 of the offense’s 22 touchdowns.

Mixon opened up about the challenges the opposing offense poses, as well as how Oregon’s quarterbacks have prepared the Ducks in practice ahead of the Week 6 matchup.

Everything Linebacker Jerry Mixon Said

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) celebrates after making a tackle during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Comparisons Between UCLA and Last Season’s James Madison’s Rushing Attacks:

“Yeah, they got a great rushing attack. They got three good backs, so you just got to come in, dominate, attack the line of scrimmage, and then tackle them a little.”

“That's the same. It's like the James Madison team, same coach and everything, so they run similar plays.”

How a Healthy A’Mauri Washington Changes the Defense:

“A’Mauri’s a dog, so whenever he's out there, it look a lot different. So just keeping him healthy out there, so y'all can attack our 111 on the field.”

Different Players at Running Back for UCLA:

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) looks on after completing a touchdown during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“They all dynamic. They all home run backs. Elusive Wayne Knight. He's elusive. So just trying to slow them down and dominate the game up there.”

Quarterback Dylan Raiola’s Leadership:

“Yeah, it's been impressive. He's been ready. Like he hasn't laid back since he was a backup quarterback. He's been ready the whole time, learning from Dante. Yeah, he's been starting for two years, so he knows what to do when he get out there.”

Seeing Dante Moore at Practice:

“Yeah, it's always good seeing a brother out there playing the game he loves. We're just happy to have him back for real.”

How Challenging Defending Smaller Running Backs Is:

“Yeah, for sure, they get lost a lot. It's really just having high beam, low beam, reading through the linemen, and then finding the running back in the gap and being prepared to make the play.”

Practicing Against Two Competent Quarterbacks:

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, just being prepared. Can't take the play off. They're both NFL quarterbacks, so just coming out there prepared. It's not like a lackadaisical rep, so just going out there prepared every day.”

Moving Forward From an Emotional Win:

“Yeah, just like you said, got eight more weeks, so we can't harp on the past. Just keep pushing forward and how we can get better each and every week.”

Energy in the Locker Room:

“Yeah, we're super excited. First week of students back in Autzen, so we're looking to put on the show for them. And ever since the Oklahoma State game, not to harp on the past, but fire been lit. Not going out there lackadaisical, but just making plays and continue to show effort on the field.”

If Experience Playing With Nico Iamaleava in High School Helps:

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Big Ten Network female sideline reporter Kelsie Kasper interviews UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I wouldn't say that. Just studying the film like always. I know he throws a good fastball, deep ball, so he's athletic. So just seeing things like that, I've seen in person a lot. So maybe on Saturday I can make a couple plays off him.”

Anger and Motivation From the James Madison Game Last Season:

“Yeah, I compare it as the Oklahoma State game. Even though we didn't lose, we just knew we supposed to finish better than we did in the second half versus JMU. So just coming out there, and it's like we preached this week. Just have a four-quarter game this week, not starting off fast and then ending slow. So just continuing to keep steady the whole game.”

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