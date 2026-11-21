In the No. 13 Oregon Ducks' 45-7 win over Michigan State, the team saw running back Dierre Hill Jr. exit the first quarter against Michigan State with a left leg injury and return in street clothes and on crutches. Then, the Ducks’ defensive depth took a hit when defensive lineman Bear Alexander was out to begin the second half.

Alexander played in the first half of the game, but appeared on the sidelines in street clothes in the third quarter, according to Ducks Wire's Zachary Neel.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5), wide receiver Malik Benson (4), defensive back Brandon Finney (4) and defensive lineman Bear Alexander (1) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the game, Lanning updated Alexander's injury status in his postgame press conference.

"Yeah, I think he’s gonna be OK. Didn’t feel as good. We knew that kind of going into this week, and not necessarily worth pushing there in the second half," said Lanning.

Defensive Lineman Bear Alexander Misses Second Half

The defensive lineman was listed as probable on the injury report throughout the week and as a game time decision on Friday. He ended up starting the game and recording two tackles in the first half.

But an ankle injury against the Michigan Wolverines the week prior seemingly hindered his availability against the Spartans.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, left, greets fellow Duck Bear Alexander during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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“It was a unique play, and he's a tough guy,” coach Dan Lanning said about where Alexander picked it up. “I mean, that's one of those ones where I mean, I think it speaks to him going in, getting taped up, and saying, ‘I want to get back in the game.’ And again, at this point in the year, there's a lot of guys that have rolled ankles, but that was that was a pretty significant one.”

“You limit him at the beginning of the week. You see what he's able to do, and obviously we want to put him out there with his best foot forward,” he continued. “But I think it speaks to his toughness. I think the fumble that he created actually happened after. And Bear’s had an outstanding season. He's playing really good technique for us.”

“He's really dominated and gotten better, better, dominating and doing his job for the team. And he's made us better,” he added. “So proud for a guy to be able to have a tough moment like that, where a lot of people probably don't go back in, and he's able to go back in and still make an impact on the game.”

Oregon Ducks Injuries Begin to Pile Up

The Ducks have already been without edge rusher Teitum Tuioti since he sustained a knee injury against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Lanning revealed after the injury that Tuioti had surgery and was expected to be out for the season.

Elijah Rushing and Nasir Wyatt have earned bigger roles in Tuioti’s absence. The Ducks also saw more players gain more defensive snaps than usual in the second half against the Spartans, with Alexander sidelined. That included freshman Dutch Horisk, transfer D’Antre Robinson and freshman Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones.

Oregon running back Jordon Davison walks the sidelines with crutches as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Offensively, the Ducks have been without Davison in recent weeks after sustaining an injury against Northwestern. With additional injury concerns for Hill and Alexander against the Spartans, Oregon sees two positions that were already without star players getting thinner depth-wise.

Luckily for Oregon, at running back, true freshman Brandon Smith had a breakout game with 121 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Simeon Price is another player who stepped up amid injuries, punching in a touchdown on his first carry at Oregon.

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