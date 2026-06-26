Two Oregon Defensive Tackles Crack EA Sports Top-10 Ratings

With the new EA Sports College Football 2027 video game releasing on July 9, fans across the nation can play as their favorite athletes, including a few Oregon Ducks.

And speaking of this year's Oregon Ducks' inclusion in the popular video game, out of the nine athletes given overall rankings over 90, two are a part of the highly anticipated veteran defensive line.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) rushes the ball as Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'mauri Washington (52) gives chase Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A'Mauri Washington And Bear Alexander Are in The Game

Senior defensive linemen Bear Alexander (90 overall rating) and A'Mauri Washington (93 overall rating) are both included in Oregon's top-of-the-program rankings and are two of three linemen in the roundup, with senior center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu representing the offensive side of the trenches.

Looking closer into the individual statistics on EA's website, Washington clocks in with a 73 rating for speed, 71 rating for agility, and a high-rated 87 for impact blocking. Alexander scores a tad lower in the agility rating with a 68 score, but exceeds Washington in impact blocking at 93 and "finesse moves" at 77.

💪 Oregon, Ole Miss, Indiana each with two DTs in the Top 10



Which school has the best defensive line in the country? #CFB27 pic.twitter.com/CRS4Nvz1gJ — College Football 27 (@EASPORTSCollege) June 25, 2026

These rankings put both linemen within the top ten of their position. Washington takes spot No. 2 under Oklahoma's David Stone. Alexander clocks in at No. 7 in defensive tackles overall, beating out Jamarious Brown of Ole Miss, C.J. Fite of Arizona State, and Mario Landino of Indiana.

During the 2025 season, Alexander racked up 19 solo tackles (a career-high 50 total tackles) and one sack with 14 games played, and Washington punched in 15 solo tackles (33 total tackles) and one and a half sacks for the previous season.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, left, greets fellow Duck Bear Alexander during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two Veterans Anchoring the Defensive Line

These rankings not only show the level of talent Washington and Alexander have developed in their varying tenures with the Ducks, but also reflect the excitement of both athletes' returns, with many media members positing the two are set up for a monster year, especially with a majority of the defensive line phasing out of eligibility after the 2026 season.

"The Ducks are a true national championship threat because of their massive defensive front. A'Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander are future draft picks at defensive tackle," wrote CBS Sports Analyst Brad Crawford about Oregon's defense. "This looks like an SEC-level defensive front in terms of size, strength and athleticism, exactly what Dan Lanning envisioned when he assembled the group.

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, left, defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington and outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei celebrate a sack by Tuioti as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks Are a Big Presence for EA Sports College Football 27

Alexander and Washington aren't the only heavy hitters in the game, with expected starting 2026 quarterback (and EA Sports cover model) Dante Moore becoming the highest-ranked quarterback in the game.

Moore is the second-ever Oregon Duck quarterback to grace the cover of the video game, with legendary Duck Joey Harrington becoming the first-ever cover model for EA Sports NCAA Football 2003.

The Oregon Duck is also included in the games' "Mascot Mashup" mode, which involves mascot avatars replacing players on the field. That mode is available on the home screen of the game as a separate entity from the original story mode, which includes athletes like Washington, Alexander, and Moore.

EA Sports College Football 2027 is available for pre-order now, with availability on Windows, PlayStation, XBOX, Steam, and Epic Games stores.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.