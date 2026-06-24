Oregon Receives Exciting Team Rating in EA Sports College Football 27
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The Oregon Ducks are the highest rated team in EA Sports College Football 27. The game’s official X account revealed the top 10 teams, with the Ducks at the top with a 91 overall rating .
Oregon Highest Rated Team in College Football 27
The release date of July 9 for EA Sports College Football 27 is getting closer. EA Sports revealed their top 10 highest rated teams in the game. Oregon is a 91 overall, which is higher than anyone. Here is the full top ten and their overall ratings.
1. Oregon Ducks - 91
2. Ohio State Buckeyes - 90
3. Indiana Hoosiers - 90
4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish - 89
5. Texas Longhorns - 89
6. Miami Hurricanes - 88
7. LSU Tigers - 88
8. Ole Miss Rebels - 88
9. Georgia Bulldogs - 87
10. Oklahoma Sooners - 87
The top three teams on this list are all Big Ten teams. Furthermore, there isn’t an SEC until No. 5 with Texas. The SEC had long dominated college football, that is until the NIL era began a few years ago. Now, the Big Ten has started to assert their dominance.
In the past three seasons, a Big Ten team has won the national championship. Michigan in 2023, Ohio State in 2024, and Indiana in 2025. Oregon will hope to become the fourth in a row this season.
The Ducks got a big boost this offseason with the return of starting quarterback Dante Moore. In 15 games for Oregon last season, Moore threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns, helping lead the Ducks to the College Football Playoff semifinal. Moore had the opportunity to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, where he was projected to be an early first round selection.
Instead, he opted to return to Eugene for another season before eventually taking the next step to the NFL in 2027.
Oregon Among National Title, Big Ten Favorites
The Ducks are once again among the favorites to win the Big Ten championship and national title. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon has the fifth best odds to win the national title at +800. Here are the teams with the best odds.
Ohio State +600
Notre Dame +700
Indiana +750
Texas +750
Oregon +800
Oregon is the lone team in this group that is still searching for their first national championship in program history.
Here are the odds to win the Big Ten championship game.
Ohio State +180
Indiana +250
Oregon +260
The defending Big Ten and national champions is Indiana. The Hoosiers were a buzzsaw, completing a perfect season that was capped off by a national title win over Miami. On their path there, the Hoosiers took down Ohio State in the Big Ten championship and Oregon in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Indiana ended up getting the best of Oregon twice last season as they also beat the Ducks in a regular season game in Eugene.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1