Oregon Receives Exciting Team Rating in EA Sports College Football 27

The Oregon Ducks are the highest rated team in EA Sports College Football 27. The game’s official X account revealed the top 10 teams, with the Ducks at the top with a 91 overall rating .

Oregon Highest Rated Team in College Football 27

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The release date of July 9 for EA Sports College Football 27 is getting closer. EA Sports revealed their top 10 highest rated teams in the game. Oregon is a 91 overall, which is higher than anyone. Here is the full top ten and their overall ratings.

1. Oregon Ducks - 91

2. Ohio State Buckeyes - 90

3. Indiana Hoosiers - 90

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish - 89

5. Texas Longhorns - 89

6. Miami Hurricanes - 88

7. LSU Tigers - 88

8. Ole Miss Rebels - 88

9. Georgia Bulldogs - 87

10. Oklahoma Sooners - 87

🦆 The Ducks lead the Top 10 by OVR!



Check out every school's #CFB27 rating right here⬇️

🔗: https://t.co/deB6bxVgow pic.twitter.com/wjVX3bO21P — College Football 27 (@EASPORTSCollege) June 23, 2026

The top three teams on this list are all Big Ten teams. Furthermore, there isn’t an SEC until No. 5 with Texas. The SEC had long dominated college football, that is until the NIL era began a few years ago. Now, the Big Ten has started to assert their dominance.

In the past three seasons, a Big Ten team has won the national championship. Michigan in 2023, Ohio State in 2024, and Indiana in 2025. Oregon will hope to become the fourth in a row this season.

The Ducks got a big boost this offseason with the return of starting quarterback Dante Moore. In 15 games for Oregon last season, Moore threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns, helping lead the Ducks to the College Football Playoff semifinal. Moore had the opportunity to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, where he was projected to be an early first round selection.

Instead, he opted to return to Eugene for another season before eventually taking the next step to the NFL in 2027.

Oregon Among National Title, Big Ten Favorites

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti smile for a photo Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, during a coaches' press conference ahead of the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl game at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks are once again among the favorites to win the Big Ten championship and national title. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon has the fifth best odds to win the national title at +800. Here are the teams with the best odds.

Ohio State +600

Notre Dame +700

Indiana +750

Texas +750

Oregon +800

Oregon is the lone team in this group that is still searching for their first national championship in program history.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day shakes hands with Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are the odds to win the Big Ten championship game.

Ohio State +180

Indiana +250

Oregon +260

The defending Big Ten and national champions is Indiana. The Hoosiers were a buzzsaw, completing a perfect season that was capped off by a national title win over Miami. On their path there, the Hoosiers took down Ohio State in the Big Ten championship and Oregon in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Indiana ended up getting the best of Oregon twice last season as they also beat the Ducks in a regular season game in Eugene.

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