Oregon Linebacker Devon Jackson Pulls Back the Curtain Into Ducks' Locker Room

The now-unranked Oregon Ducks went from being one of the most exciting programs in the nation ahead of the season to one of the more disappointing teams in college football. Now sitting at 3-2 with losses to both Oklahoma State and UCLA, the road to a national championship has more road bumps than ever. But despite all the areas that have been disappointing so far, there is a position group that has played like a postseason-caliber unit.

Oregon's inside linebacker room, led by senior Devon Jackson, has improved since the first game of the season, and as a unit, the group is playing some of its best football of the season.

Oklahoma State's Ayo Adeyi tries to get by Oregon's Devon Jackson (9) second half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oregon Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 12, 2026. Adeyi was called for a facemark on the play. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon's defense is holding opponents to just 3.4 yards per carry and 118.4 rushing yards per game. On top of that, opponents are converting just 22.06 percent of third downs against Oregon.

“ We feed off each other. It doesn't matter who's on the field, and, like, we're gonna keep getting better,” said Jackson of the linebacker group Tuesday ahead of facing Nebraska.

Oregon Has Little Room for Error After Two Costly Losses

Oregon entered the season with national championship expectations and a No. 2 ranking, but six weeks into the season, the Ducks have already put themselves in a difficult position to reach those goals.

The loss to Oklahoma State exposed some of Oregon's defensive struggles, but the loss to UCLA was an entirely different kind of setback. It was one that left the Ducks with little room for error moving forward.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a pass during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks still have opportunities to earn statement wins, including matchups against Michigan and Ohio State, but the margin for error has essentially disappeared. With two losses already on their résumé, another defeat could effectively end Oregon's chances of competing for a national championship.

Even winning out would not guarantee the Ducks a spot in the 12-team playoff.

However, for Jackson and the rest of Oregon's team, the focus is on what is directly in front of them instead of worrying about how the season will ultimately unfold.

“You can't really control that far out. All I got is today, just like everybody else in this room. All we can do is focus on to get better for today, and to improve the things that need to be improved on as a defense. Continue to trust each other, continue to trust the coaches, continue to trust the preparation,” said Jackson.

“At the end of the year, what happens, happens, but I promise if we focus on the day and focus on one game at a time, we'll be okay.”

Oregon's Defense Deserved Better Against UCLA

The frustration surrounding Oregon's loss to UCLA was not necessarily about how the defense performed. It was about how little room the Ducks' offense gave the unit to make a mistake.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches his final kickoff bounce down the sideline as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks surrendered just 17 points despite their offense giving the ball away seven times. On the other end, the offense struggled to sustain drives and finished with just 272 total yards while also converting only one of its 12 third-down attempts.

Despite the workload, the Ducks continued to make plays when they needed them. Outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei blocked a 27-yard field goal attempt, inside linebacker Jerry Mixon had a clutch interception, and safety Koi Perich added an interception and a fumble recovery.

Oregon's defense also limited UCLA to 140 rushing yards on 46 carries. The Ducks kept the game within reach until the final whistle, but the offense could not capitalize on the opportunities the defense created.

Oregon quarterback Brock Thomas throws a pass as he is hit by UCLA defensive lineman Aiden Gobaira as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Still, Jackson does not view the outcome as a reason to separate the defense from the rest of the team. Even after a game in which Oregon's defense did its part to keep the Ducks competitive, he emphasized that the responsibility for the result belongs to everyone.

“We all in this together. It's not like, oh, defense won a game and offense lost, or special teams won or lost. Like, we all lost together and we all win together. So we got each other's back no matter what,” said Jackson.

“I remember talking to Poncho (offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu) for like 20 minutes after the game, and it's just like, ‘Bro, like, I don't care what's going on or what happens, the result is like I got your back.’ Like, I trust that group. I wouldn't trade that group with anybody else in the country despite what other people may think, and we're gonna continue to lean on each other because it's all we got and we all we need.”

Devon Jackson Knows Nebraska Won't Be an Easy Matchup

Both sides of the ball will need to show up for Oregon against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers nearly pulled off an upset against then-ranked No. 7 Indiana, falling 20-17 despite controlling much of the game.

Oct 10, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) runs for a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday's matchup also carries an added layer of significance for Jackson. The senior grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, and attended Omaha Burke High School before making his way to Eugene.

The timing makes the matchup even more meaningful. With the team's championship hopes already hanging in the balance, the Nebraska game represents another opportunity to get the season back on track.

For Jackson, a loss would mean more than another setback in Oregon's pursuit of a playoff berth. It would also mean falling to the team he grew up watching during his final season of college football, in a game the Ducks can scarcely afford to lose.

But Jackson's connection to Nebraska does not change what Oregon needs to do to win. The Ducks must put together a complete performance, with the defense continuing to build on its recent success and the offense finding a way to take advantage of the opportunities it receives.

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