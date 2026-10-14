Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers In Autzen Stadium

EUGENE - Big Ten after dark.

The Oregon Ducks and Nebraska Cornhuskers face off at under the lights at Autzen Stadium at 8 p.m. PT on Saturday. Saturday marks the first Oregon-Nebraska matchup as Big Ten members. The Cornhuskers have played in Eugene in 2017, when Oregon won 42–35.

For the Ducks, it's a chance to get back into the win column after a deflating defeat to the UCLA Bruins in Oregon coach Dan Lanning's only third loss at home. Oregon's offense coughed up seven turnovers and could not find any momentum behind quarterback Dylan Raiola, who was pulled in the fourth quarter for Eugene-native Brock Thomas.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon Ducks cheer team sing along to a song during the second half in a game between the UCLA Bruins and the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Ducks fans, each game, fans are encouraged to wear a certain color for the 2026 football schedule.

What color do Oregon fans wear on Saturday? The Ducks color schedule encourages fans to wear green at Autzen Stadium.

Below is everything Ducks fans should know ahead of the Big Ten game, including the latest Eugene weather forecast, TV information and pregame quotes from coach Dan Lanning.

WEATHER REPORT: The forecast for Eugene on Saturday is a slight chance of rain. On Saturday night, it is projected to be partly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.

Five Things Ducks Fans Should Know

1. Dylan Raiola started 22 games for Nebraska

Oregon’s quarterback spent the previous two seasons starting for Nebraska before joining the Ducks.

Nebraska also has deep ties to his family. His father, Dominic Raiola, was an All-America center for the Cornhuskers. Dylan's younger brother, Oregon tight end Dayton Raiola, had also been committed to Nebraska before eventually joining the Ducks. Dylan's older sister Taylor, also served as a graduate manager for recruiting at Nebraska after playing volleyball at Texas Christian University.

2. Dante Moore back at practice

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore suffered a concussion as the Ducks beat USC on the road. After a scary hit, he was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. After Oregon's bye week,Moore participated in practice and pregame warm ups for the UCLA Bruins.

His availability will be closely monitored as the Ducks release an official injury report on Wednesday. If Moore has not cleared concussion protocol, it is unclear if Dylan Raiola or Brock Thomas will start. Lanning confirmed there is a competition at the position for the role.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore | Jake Bunn

3. The nation’s two best third-down defenses meet Saturday

Nebraska ranks first in opponent conversion percentage at 19.72 percent with Oregon second at 22.06 percent.

4. Nebraska nearly shut down the defending champions’ ground game

Nebraska went toe-to-toe with now No. 5 ranked Indiana last week. Indiana entered last week averaging 252.6 rushing yards per game and the Huskers held the Hoosiers to just 65. Ultimately, Nebraska lost 20-17.

5. Autzen at night has been perfect for Dan Lanning.

Oregon is 10-0 in home night games under Lanning entering the 8 p.m. kickoff.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning questions referees during the second half in a game against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

HOW TO WATCH: OREGON DUCKS (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) and NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS (5-1, 2-1 BIG TEN) kick off at 8 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium. TV broadcast is FOX.

POLLS: Oregon opened the 2026 season ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll and Coaches' Polls, the highest preseason ranking in program history. After losing to Oklahoma State and then UCLA, the Ducks are unranked for the first time since 2022.

ODDS: The Oregon Ducks are 7.5-point favorites against UCLA on FanDuel SportsBook. The over/under is listed at 52.5 total points.

LOCATION: Autzen Stadium | Eugene, Ore.

TV: FOX

RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks with Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

QUOTABLE: Lanning shed light into Raiola's poised response to being benched for Thomas against UCLA.

“Dylan’s a guy that cares,” Lanning said. “A lot of you never go through life where you’re on a stage in front of the whole world and you get replaced in front of the whole world. That’s really hard, man. I don’t know how most normal people would handle that situation."

“I thought Dylan handled it with unbelievable grace in that moment and was really humble. There’s no way you’re not disappointed that you’re getting pulled from that moment, right? He handled that extremely well," Lanning continued.

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