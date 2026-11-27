The Oregon Ducks-Washington Huskies football rivalry has provided college football fans with many exciting and emotional moments over the years.

From Kenny Wheaton’s iconic pick-six to the thrilling battles of the 2023 season, the rivalry has rarely disappointed. On Saturday, the latest chapter of the rivalry will be written when the No. 12 Ducks host the No. 24 Huskies at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after a timeout as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Emotions will be high again as the Ducks (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) are eyeing a trip to the Big Ten championship in Indianapolis on Dec. 5 and a spot in the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season. Knowing what’s at stake on Saturday against the Huskies, Ducks coach Dan Lanning didn’t hold back recently when discussing the emotions of the rivalry game with Washington and the challenges of balancing it.

“I think you recognize it. Football is an emotional game, but the emotion is not what’s going to win the game. It’s the execution. So similar to what I’ve always said. Play the game, not the occasion. You get to celebrate those moments after the game if you take care of business,” Lanning said.

Dan Lanning’s Highs and Lows vs. Washington Huskies

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks up at the replay monitor during the second half in a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Lanning arrived in Eugene as the Ducks coach in 2022, beating the Huskies was among his biggest challenges. Lanning started 0-3 against the Ducks' biggest rival, including two losses that kept Oregon out of the CFP in 2023 and saw the Huskies finish as the national runners-up.

However, two consecutive double-digit wins over the Huskies have shifted the rivalry's momentum back to Oregon. On Saturday at Autzen Stadium, they look to make it three straight over the Huskies, the first time they’ve done that since the 2018-2021 seasons.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Despite being 13.5-point favorites, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds, the Huskies are more than capable of going on the road and shocking the Ducks. Coach Jedd Fisch’s Huskies group is playing their best ball of the season and recently upset the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers 27-24 in overtime at Husky Stadium on Saturday to send their seniors out in style.

The Challenges Demond Williams Jr. Presents Ducks

Nov 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranked for the first time since the first few weeks of the season, the Huskies look to build on that momentum and upset the Ducks on Saturday. The biggest key for the Huskies will be the performance of their star quarterback, Demond Williams Jr., someone whom Lanning has immense respect for.

“We haven’t played anyone quite this year that’s like Demond,” Lanning said. “He’s at a different level, and he’s playing right now. He’s playing really high-level football. Obviously, he’s like a running back in the backfield.

“But he’s as challenging as anybody to keep boxed up,” Lanning continued. “We’ve had to play him before, and when he gets loose, it’s an issue. And he’s got great speed and athleticism, and that really opens up stuff for him in the passing game as well. When you have to make sure you have hats designated for him.”

Williams is coming off his best rushing performance of the season against the Hoosiers. In the win, Williams recorded 88 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Entering Saturday’s rivalry matchup against the Ducks, Williams has thrown for 2,182 yards, 14 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Nov 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) stiff arms away from a potential sack by Indiana Hoosiers defensive end Tobi Osunsanmi (12) during overtime at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Saturday, it's crucial the Ducks control Williams on the ground and in the air if they're to earn their third straight win in the rivalry series. Wide receiver Chris Lawson, who’s recorded 61 receptions for 910 yards and five touchdowns this season, is among Williams favorite targets. The Ducks and Huskies kick off at Autzen Stadium at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.