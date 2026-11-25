The pressure is on the No. 12 Oregon Ducks in their rivalry game against the Washington Huskies to set up a potential Big Ten Championship berth. As big team ambitions are at stake, individual players are set to be recognized during the program’s Senior Day.

Among the seniors is edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, who is closing in on Oregon’s all-time sack record. Coach Dan Lanning fielded questions about Uiagalelei during his Wednesday press conference, including how the senior has evolved over his four years.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan State Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“That's a great question. I mean, he's always had a dynamic personality. Been unique to himself with his love of music. When he's around people, they feel really special,” Lanning said. “That's never changed. What I see is the level of intensity in prep and the work.”

“I bragged on a lot about this offseason and what he's done to himself to improve his intelligence, to get other people lined up and communicate,” he added. “Really taking ownership of that, and then just the effort. I think his relentless effort has grown more and more, and it's really shown up for him this season.”

Lanning dove more into Uiagalelei’s impact on the program, as well as several other senior members of the defense, and discussed the emotions of the rivalry game ahead of the Washington Huskies matchup.

What Dan Lanning Said Before Washington Huskies

Opening Statement:

“Won't get to see tomorrow. Disappointed about that. So happy Thanksgiving in advance. Hopefully, I'm gonna be eating some dark meat and some ham and some pie. I assume so. It should be a fun day. But good, good day today.”

Accomplishment of a Potential Matayo Uiagalelei Sack Record:

Oregon's Matayo Uiagalelei | Jake Bunn

“Yeah, unfair to him. I've talked about it zero to the team and zero to him, and it's an unbelievable accomplishment. But I always say that when the team's having success, guys are able to reach individual goals, and you think about the great players that have played here, and what they've been accomplished.”

“Just to be close speaks volumes about what kind of player he's been here and the impact that he's made. Really excited for him if that opportunity comes and has stood for a while, obviously for good reason.

“And people know who he's who he is, right? So, I'm sure every team that that we play is going to be anxious to make sure that doesn't happen. But he's done a great job of chasing that, and hopefully he gets an opportunity to continue to build off of it.”

Matayo Uiagalelei’s Impact in Oregon’s Defensive Culture:

“I think there's there was certainly a sense of pride when we got here of realizing what the history has been, and there were some unbelievable defenses in the history of Oregon.”

“Nick Aliotti had some great ones at times, but this has always been a place that's really been known for a high-powered offense, and we want it to be known for a high-powered offense and a high-powered defense.”

“And I think those guys are all a part of that, and it's and it's grown since the day we got here, and he's one of those guys that's really good to be here almost every step of the way with us. He's obviously in year four now, and there's some other guys that are kind of pillars to that that you look and how it's grown and what they become and the standard.”

“We always talk about pole vaulter clears the bar. What happens? The bar goes up. Standard rises, and that's kind of what's happened with his defense. Certainly, he's a big part of that, as well as those other guys.”

Linebacker Devon Jackson’s Development Over the Years:

Oregon inside linebacker Devon Jackson scores a pick-six as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, he's one and one. I mean, and you said it. Whenever there's transition, especially when I got hired, it was almost signing day already, and I went back and traveled back to Georgia and come back. So that class was a hard class to piece together, and there were some holes in it, and it didn't look the same.”

“But he's been one steady constant, and he's also a great example of a guy that didn't see immediate rewards, and immediate benefit. He had to develop over time, and he's gotten better and better. And I think if you just look at his film from season to season, you see a player that's really improved, leaned into his skill set, and been able to grow from it. And there's still growth ahead of him.”

“He's still going to be the player he is today, and who he's going to become. I just think there's a whole other level to him, and he's been a huge piece of it. And he is that a leader. He's an alpha. He's got great energy. He wants to be great, and he's a big piece of that of our defense's improvement in our time here.”

Linebacker Dylan Williams’ Impact Over the Last Couple Weeks:

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

“Yeah, I just think that he is a guy that plays the game the way you wanted to be played at linebacker. He's extremely physical. He's a see-ball, get-ball guy. When it's on the perimeter, that he has the speed and athleticism to go get it down.”

“He's violent at the point of attack, and I think there was always that, like you said, he battled some injuries. There was a learning curve of we ask our linebackers to do so much. It's really hard to make an impact. And he's grown, and he waited. He said, hey, just kind of that same thing I've always talked about as far as waiting for your opportunity and being ready for yours. And he's been ready for his and done an unbelievable job.”

Balancing Emotion of the Rivalry Week:

“I think you recognize it. Football is an emotional game, but the emotion is not what's going to win the game. It's the execution. So similar to what I've always said. Play the game, not the occasion. You get to celebrate those moments after the game if you take care of business.”

Defensive Tackles A’Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander’s Impacts:

Oregon defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington | Darby Winter

“I don't know what any public grades are on those guys, but I know I'm really glad they're on our team. And I promise you, every team that plays us is preparing for those guys inside. And you talk about growth of a defense; it doesn't happen without interior defensive line.”

“That's the secret sauce: your ability to stop the run. You have gaps, leverage blocks. Eliminate and really create a wall inside. And that's not always a production position. It's not one that's going to stack stats. And if they are, they're probably chasing plays. And if they're chasing plays, then they're probably giving up explosives.”

“What those guys do is do a great job of farming their land, and they've improved week in and week out at doing their job. And I think what they've recognized when they do their job at a high level, that's really the separator.”

“When you watch interior D-line, especially at the next level, what are they looking for? They're looking for the guy that can handle two guys blocking them every play. They're looking for the guy when the slide comes to him.”

“They have the ability to free somebody up, but they can still push the pocket. They're looking for the guy that can chase the ball when it's on the perimeter. And I think those guys have shown more and more of that throughout the season.”

What He’s Learned About Jay Johnson as a Play Caller:

“Yeah, I just think until you're in that position, and his position was different when I was with him at Georgia. The management of people and the uniformity of how he takes ideas in that room, and he's able to simplify it. Really able to push the pulse of too much, not enough. Where do we need an answer?”

“And I think he's done a really good job of simplifying really what we're trying to accomplish every week. What do we have to be prepared for that they've shown? He does an outstanding job watching film, and he's really good at staying on task. And then in-game, I think he's done a really good job of the adjustments that have to be made to the game plan or to have answers for how a team's attacking us.”

Explaining the Run Game Improvement:

Oregon’s Brandon Smith gets up after scoring a touchdown against Michigan State during the first quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I think a lot of it starts with communication. When we're on the same page of where we're IDing the Mike, and where we're taking our points and how we're blocking certain fronts, and then a little bit of also goes to simplification.”

“You can carry certain plays out of a ton of different formations, but that quickly can change where your spots are in the run game and where you're going. And then I really think a big separator is how you block on the perimeter, which I think we've grown a ton in that area.”

“Really, Nebraska game on of how we want to be able to block on the perimeter and what that looks like. Wide receivers creating explosive plays because their ability to go get on the second half at the next level.”

Washington Huskies’ Receivers and Tight End:

“I think again, you always have to know where those guys are at. They're dynamic. I think one thing that's unique is how they utilize the tight end in the pass game. We've seen a lot of teams that don't. But this is truly a shot team.”

“They have a ton of success with shots and screens, and they do a good job of getting ball in hand to playmakers. So, you see that show up consistently with those guys. You have to be aware where they're at, and then they do a good job when they do touch the ball of getting vertical and turn them into big plays.”

What Running Back Simeon Price Has Meant to the Program:

Oregon running back Simeon Price carries the ball during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, it's just been a pleasure to coach. Again, he's been committed to the process of what does it take to where I can help this team. I think he's a guy that's really bought into his role and what does that involve.”

“He's battled some adversity with injuries and things throughout the process as well, and been a great mentor in that room with a guy that's had experience at other places for young guys as well to learn from and lean on. So, he's been a pleasure to have on our team. I'm excited he's really helped us out.”

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