Oregon Ducks' Devon Jackson Reveals Mindset For Replacing NFL Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa
Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson spoke to the media after Monday's practice, and he spoke about his return to the practice field after being a limited participant to start fall camp. Jackson's injury was undisclosed, but the talented linebacker has been trending in a positive direction.
"It's been good to get back to playing football, the sport I love to play, and be around my teammates, do my part for the team," said Jackson on Monday.
Jackson was asked about replacing the production of former Ducks linebacker turned Kanas City Chiefs rookie Jeffrey Bassa. Seen as one of the biggest leaders for Oregon in 2024, Bassa's departure to the NFL Draft left a hole in the middle of the Ducks' defense.
How does Jackson feel about replacing Bass alongside Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher?
"Who was last year doesn't matter, they're gone. All we can focus on is the guys that we do have and lean on each other. Who's taking these snaps or this snap, it doesn't matter," said Jackson.
Still, Jackson has stepped up as a leader for the Ducks, despite dealing with an injury. The talented linebacker explained some of his leadership style when speaking to reporters on Monday:
"The guys got to know that I'm here for them. Just building those off-field connections. The process might have been different for me throughout this year, but to still build those relationship with those guys," said Jackson. "Everybody on the team, the whole defense. Not even just the defense, the offense, like the whole team knows 'I'm still here for y'all.'"
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Quarterback Competition Heating Up?
MORE: Denver Broncos' Sean Payton Responds To Bo Nix Bold Prediction
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Arizona State Pushing For Elite Offensive Line Recruit
MORE: Kevin Stefanski's Honest Thoughts on Browns Quarterback Room Prior to Roster Cuts
While potentially missing out on some reps in fall camp, Jackson was also asked about how he stayed mentally sharp and prepared for the regular season. The Jackson highlighted his Oregon teammates in the linebacker position group for helping him stay ready to return to practice:
"Good thing we have a good relationship with all of the guys in the room, so the guys around me, literally from everybody," Jackson said. "From Bryce (Boettcher), even the younger guys Kamar (Mothudi), Dylan (Williams), Brayden (Platt). . . . We do things together, watch film together, so I never really felt like I was out."
"When I am full go, I didn't really miss a beat 'cause I was still locked in and still part of the team," Jackson continued.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning also spoke to the media on Monday, and Lanning spoke about Jackson's status and his development despite staying limited.
"He's grown every single day. It's hard when he's been limited. It's tough to be the guy telling everyone what to do when you're not the guy in the dirt with them, and in the action. So, seeing him back out there on the practice field has been really good so far for us in fall camp, and he's a guy who let's his play do the talk, right? Again I'm excited to go watch the film today to see what he was able to do," said Lanning.
Jackson seems to be emerging as a true impact player for Oregon's defense, one that is losing multiple NFL Draft picks in addition to Bassa. The Ducks are replacing three defensive linemen now in the NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers' Derrick Harmon, Los Angeles Chargers' Jamaree Caldwell, and Arizona Cardinals' Jordan Burch.
A solid presence in the middle could anchor Oregon's defense. Will Jackson be that leader for Lanning and the Ducks?