Oregon Linebacker Bryce Boettcher Opens Up on 'Physical' Practices After Playoff Win

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks beat No. 12 James Madison in the first round of the College Football Playoff, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the entire team were quick to let everyone know that the Ducks' showing in the second half was not up to the standard that they hold themselves to. On Saturday, Dec. 27, Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher spoke to the media and revealed the physical nature of Oregon's practices in preparation of facing No. 4 Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl.

What Bryce Boettcher Said About Practicing for Texas Tech

"Yeah, practice has been physical with a lot of energy before Christmas and then now getting back to it right after Christmas. I've been impressed with the way everyone's responded. It's been fun," said Boettcher.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boettcher also talked about the changes that Lanning implemented to Oregon's prep for the CFP after the Ducks were promptly eliminated in blow-out fashion by the Ohio State Buckeyes in last year's Rose Bowl.

"Yeah, I think we adjusted at our schedule a little bit. How we practice, the frequency, and the intensity of it. Also we had a mock game before the JMU game, which is pretty cool to see. I think it's credit to coaching staff for, you know, reflecting on last year and how we prepared for Ohio State, and making the necessary changes. But the vibe has been way different, and I'm excited for Saturday or Thursday," said Boettcher.

The mock game was revealed in Oregon's cinematic recap ("Ducks vs. Them") of the first round win over JMU, and the Ducks appeared to play a game inside Autzen Stadium that resembled a regular season matchup at home. The Oregon Duck led the team out of the tunnel on the Harley Davidson, and the Ducks played "Shout" in between the third and fourth quarters.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the fourth quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The mock game seemingly worked for Oregon in the lead up to facing James Madison, but how will the Ducks fair in the next round against Texas Tech?

Bryce Boettcher's Motivation Against Texas Tech Red Raiders

Boettcher was asked about his motivation heading into the game, given that the senior linebacker returned to school to play another season of college football despite being selected by the Houston Astros in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

"I think everyone understands the magnitude of the game. Everyone knows it's win keep going, lose go home. So just being about my process and doing what I do every single week, you know, playing hard, leading by example, and make sure the standard is the standard. Obviously, I would be lying to you if I didn't say I was a little more fired up than some weeks. Like I'm excited for this one. It's a big reason why I came back," said Boettcher.