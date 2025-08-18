Kevin Stefanski's Honest Thoughts on Browns Quarterback Room Prior to Roster Cuts
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel made his NFL debut in the Browns preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The former Oregon Ducks star played the entire first half and went 13/18 passing for 143 yards and one interception in the Browns 22-13 win.
The Browns have a a crowded quarterback room and it will be difficult for them to decide who they keep on their 53-man roster.
Kevin Stefanski: "Not Realistic" to Keep Every Quarterback
Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Tyler Huntley make up the Cleveland Browns quarterback room. Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to the media about what he’s seen from them.
“I’ve been really, really pleased with that group and how hard they’ve worked, how they’ve pushed each other, and they’re all getting better,” Stefanski said. “You see all moments in practice, you see moments in games where these guys are getting better.”
Despite this being the case, it looks like the Browns will have to cut ties with at least one and probably two of them before the regular season gets underway. Each NFL team will have to make their final roster cuts down to 53 on August 26.
“I think we’ll let it play out as we get closer to the cut down…Those are all conversations that we are always having, but those are tough decisions,” Stefanski said. “You know I’d like to keep everybody, but not realistic.”
The Browns have also yet to name a starting quarterback. However, that announcement will be coming soon. Per ESPN Cleveland, Stefanski will name a starting quarterback in the week’s lead up to the Browns final preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, August 23.
Who Will Start Week One?
While there is no official decision made at this point, the signs are pointing towards veteran Joe Flacco getting the Week One start when the Browns take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sep. 7. Flacco has not yet played in a preseason game, which could signal the Browns have seen enough for him to get the starting nod.
The 40-year-old Flacco is a safe pick to be the starter. He has prior experience with Stefanski when he was on the Browns in 2023, helping lead the Browns to the playoffs. Flacco started another handful of games last season with the Indianapolis Colts before signing with the Browns in free agency this offseason.
It would be a shocking move if the Browns rolled the dice with one of the rookies. Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders should get the opportunity to play at some point this season, but throwing them into the fire in Week One as mid to late round rookies would be a stunner.
Then there is Kenny Pickett and Tyler Huntley. The Browns traded for Pickett, but he has not been healthy for either of the Browns preseason games with a hamstring injury. Huntley was a late signing because of this Pickett injury and has played the second half of both Browns preseason games.