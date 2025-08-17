Denver Broncos' Sean Payton Responds To Bo Nix Bold Prediction
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix had a breakout rookie season, looking to keep the momentum going in year two. The former Oregon Ducks quarterback has been stepping up as a leader, but there is still concern about whether he will go through a second-year slump.
Nix started the 2024 season slowly, but in the final 10 games, he showed his high potential. The former Ducks quarterback finished his rookie year helping lead the Broncos to a 10-7 record, securing a spot in the NFL playoffs.
Despite his success in the second half of the season, ESPN’s NFL insider Seth Walder made a bold prediction that Nix would lose the starting job in 2027.
Sean Payton Reacts To Prediction
The bold prediction was released in a power rankings from ESPN. Despite Nix’s strong performance as a rookie and Broncos coach Sean Payton praising his quarterback, Walder wrote that Nix will lose his starting job.
"Nix will lose his starting job during the 2027 season, which will be his last as a Bronco," Walder wrote. "There's optimism around him now, but there's reason to be skeptical in the long term."
"As a rookie, his rushing led him to be decent efficiency-wise. But he ranked 28th in completion percentage over expectation (minus-2.4%) and 22nd in yards per dropback (6.16) despite playing behind a top-tier offensive line. The roster around him is great now, but it won't always be," Walder continued.
The Broncos held a joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals ahead of their preseason matchup. Following a practice on Thursday, Payton was asked what his thoughts were on the bold prediction.
“I didn’t see that,” Payton said, speaking to the media. “My initial thoughts are like, 2027 seems like an eternity from now, you know? And so, I think that’s one of the challenges maybe with the media landscape, that, you know, it’s gonna draw clicks and everything.”
“But I can’t worry about Nick from ESPN, and I can’t worry about 2027, but I can focus on this year. But let’s find him in 2027 and see where we’re at.”
Payton ultimately dismissing the prediction does not come as a surprise. The Broncos coach has been highlighting Nix’s growth throughout the offseason, emphasizing his improvement in leadership. Payton is working on coaching the 2025 season, and he is not worried about 2027.
Can Nix Take Another Step Forward?
Nix finished his rookie season with 3,775 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. One of the most underrated aspects of the former Oregon quarterback’s game is his mobility. He racked up 92 carries for 430 yards and four touchdowns.
The offseason has been up and down for the rookie, with some struggles in the team’s first preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. He finished the game with 31 passing yards and a safety.
Even with the down days, Nix’s leadership is one of the biggest standouts ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Not only has Payton emphasized Nix stepping up to be a leader for the Broncos, but Nix has been taking accountability and is his own toughest critic.
Nix does have a talented team around him, but he is also developing and has much experience playing football, even if he is only heading into his second season in the NFL.
Before being drafted, Nix spent five seasons playing college football. He spent three seasons with the Auburn Tigers before transferring to Oregon and playing for Ducks coach Dan Lanning for two years.
Denver Broncos Schedule
Nix and the Denver Broncos will kick off the 2025 NFL regular season against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 7. After beating the Cardinals on Saturday, Denver only has one preseason game remaining against the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 23.
While there may be bold predictions regarding Nix’s downfall, the former Ducks quarterback is ready to take a step forward with the Broncos in his second season in the league.