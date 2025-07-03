Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Dillon Thieneman Among Highest-Rated Safeties In EA College Football 26

The Oregon Ducks made one of the best pickups of the offseason when they landed Purdue safety transfer Dillon Thieneman. With the overalls of the top safeties in EA College Football 26 being released, Thieneman has an overall of 93.

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) returns a punt Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, during Purdue football practice at Bimel Outdoor Practice Complex in West Lafayette, Ind.
Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) returns a punt Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, during Purdue football practice at Bimel Outdoor Practice Complex in West Lafayette, Ind. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Oregon Ducks reeled in one of the best players in the transfer portal when they brought in Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman. One of the best safeties in the country over the past few seasons, Thieneman has been getting some well-deserved recognition from EA College Football 26.

Given a 93 overall, Thieneman has been officially listed as one of the best safeties in the game, which releases on July 10.

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) runs with the ball during Purdue football practice, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Mollenkopf Athletic Center in West Lafayette, Ind. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Thieneman checks in as the No. 2 safety in the game and was three overall points away from Ohio State's Caleb Downs for the top spot. After producing back-to-back seasons of 100 tackles or more, Thieneman made the move from Purdue to Oregon to play for Ducks coach Dan Lanning in Eugene.

Matt Miller of ESPN is extremely high on the Thieneman and named him as one of the biggest sleepers in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“After two seasons as a starter at Purdue -- in which he had six interceptions as a true freshman in 2023 while emerging as a dangerous punt returner --Thieneman transferred to Oregon. Ranked as ESPN's No. 1 defensive back in the transfer portal, he'll lead the Ducks' secondary and should become a household name in Dan Lanning's NFL-style defensive scheme, which utilizes its safeties in multiple alignments,” said Miller.

Even Thieneman's teammates are extreemely high on the No. 1 safety and No. 11 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports rankings.

Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher came away impressed with Thieneman's work effort almost immediately.

“This morning I was in the treatment room at 5:50 and he was already in the tub, shirt off, warming up and I’m like, ‘Dude, did you go to practice already?’" Boettcher said. “He’s about it on and off the field. He’s one of a kind from what I’ve seen so far. I’m so excited to see what he can do in pads and what he can do to help our team.”

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on from the sideline during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels of the 2022 Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Thieneman's overall rating shouldn't come as a surprise considering how talented he has been on the field for the Boilermakers. With his 93 overall, he should undoubtedly check in as the top rated defender for Oregon and could push to be the highest overall on the team.

Along with Thieneman, Oregon offensive linemen Isaiah World and Emmanuel Pregnon should also be in contention for being the highest overall player on the team. Oregon edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei should find himself at the top of roster as well on release day.

Only time will tell how Thieneman's time at Oregon will go down, but heading into the season, he will have a lot of expecations to deal with. He could become the second Oregon defensive player to be drafted in the first round after defensive lineman Derrick Harmon was selected with the No. 21 pick in the draft.

