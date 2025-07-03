Oregon Ducks' Dillon Thieneman Among Highest-Rated Safeties In EA College Football 26
The Oregon Ducks reeled in one of the best players in the transfer portal when they brought in Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman. One of the best safeties in the country over the past few seasons, Thieneman has been getting some well-deserved recognition from EA College Football 26.
Given a 93 overall, Thieneman has been officially listed as one of the best safeties in the game, which releases on July 10.
Thieneman checks in as the No. 2 safety in the game and was three overall points away from Ohio State's Caleb Downs for the top spot. After producing back-to-back seasons of 100 tackles or more, Thieneman made the move from Purdue to Oregon to play for Ducks coach Dan Lanning in Eugene.
Matt Miller of ESPN is extremely high on the Thieneman and named him as one of the biggest sleepers in the 2026 NFL Draft.
“After two seasons as a starter at Purdue -- in which he had six interceptions as a true freshman in 2023 while emerging as a dangerous punt returner --Thieneman transferred to Oregon. Ranked as ESPN's No. 1 defensive back in the transfer portal, he'll lead the Ducks' secondary and should become a household name in Dan Lanning's NFL-style defensive scheme, which utilizes its safeties in multiple alignments,” said Miller.
Even Thieneman's teammates are extreemely high on the No. 1 safety and No. 11 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports rankings.
Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher came away impressed with Thieneman's work effort almost immediately.
“This morning I was in the treatment room at 5:50 and he was already in the tub, shirt off, warming up and I’m like, ‘Dude, did you go to practice already?’" Boettcher said. “He’s about it on and off the field. He’s one of a kind from what I’ve seen so far. I’m so excited to see what he can do in pads and what he can do to help our team.”
Thieneman's overall rating shouldn't come as a surprise considering how talented he has been on the field for the Boilermakers. With his 93 overall, he should undoubtedly check in as the top rated defender for Oregon and could push to be the highest overall on the team.
Along with Thieneman, Oregon offensive linemen Isaiah World and Emmanuel Pregnon should also be in contention for being the highest overall player on the team. Oregon edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei should find himself at the top of roster as well on release day.
Only time will tell how Thieneman's time at Oregon will go down, but heading into the season, he will have a lot of expecations to deal with. He could become the second Oregon defensive player to be drafted in the first round after defensive lineman Derrick Harmon was selected with the No. 21 pick in the draft.