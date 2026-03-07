The Oregon Ducks will be putting in another class of NFL players at the 2026 NFL Draft. The two players with the highest draft projections from Oregon are safety Dillon Thieneman and tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

NFL analyst Charles Davis revealed his "2026 NFL Mock Draft 2.1". He has both Theineman and Sadiq being taken in round one. Here are what teams Davis has them going to. In each case, they would be filling in for a franchise veteran at their respective position.

No. 18: Dillon Thieneman, Minnesota Vikings

Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Davis has Theineman being drafted No. 18 overall by the Minnesota Vikings.

“Thieneman’s athleticism and smarts are top notch. He could be a perfect replacement for one of the best if Harrison Smith decides to retire,” Davis said.

Safety Harrison Smith has spent his whole career with the Minnesota Vikings since 2012, making six Pro Bowls and being named First-team All-Pro and Second-team All-Pro during his career. Smith is 37-years-old and could very well walk away from the game of football and retire. If he does, the Vikings will be eyeing someone they believe can replace him at the safety position. Thieneman in the first round is a candidate for that.

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) intercepts a pass against the Washington Commanders during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Thieneman began his collegiate football career with the Purdue Boilermakers in 2023. After two seasons in West Lafayette, Thieneman entered the portal and transferred to Oregon.

With the Ducks in 2025, Thieneman totaled 96 tackles, five passes defended, two interceptions, 3.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. He was named as First-team All-American and First-team All-Big Ten. His most memorable play of the season was his game sealing interception in overtime of the Ducks epic road win against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

No. 23: Kenyon Sadiq, Philadelphia Eagles

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Davis projects the Eagles to to draft Sadiq with the No. 23 overall pick.

“If veteran tight end Dallas Goedert reaches free agency, the Eagles can continue to remake their offense by adding the explosive Sadiq,” Davis said.

Tight end Dallas Goedert has been a reliable target for the Eagles offense throughout his career since being drafted by them in 2018. He is coming off his most productive NFL season statistically, hauling in a career high 60 receptions for 591 receiving yards and a career high 11 receiving touchdowns.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If the Eagles let Goedert walk in free agency, it would make sense to select a tight end with the high ceiling that a player like Sadiq has.

Kenyon Sadiq played all three of his seasons in college for Oregon from 2023-2025. In these three seasons, Sadiq had 80 receptions for 892 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. In 2025, he was named a Second-team All-American, the Big Ten Tight End of the Year, and First-team All-Big Ten.

Sadiq also put on a show at the NFL Combine, running the fastest 40-yard-dash for a tight end in over 20 years at the combine and tying the second best vertical jump for a tight end in combine history.