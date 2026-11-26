Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola steps into his first rivalry showdown Saturday night at Autzen Stadium between the No. 12 Ducks (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) and the No. 24 Washington Huskies (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten).

Coach Dan Lanning’s squad rides a four-game winning streak into its regular-season finale, restoring the Ducks’ conference title game hopes. Washington would love to dash those aspirations in front of the Eugene faithful.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola warms up before facing the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiola has thrown for 277.3 passing yards (seven touchdowns, zero interceptions) in Oregon’s last three contests.

The junior met with reporters Wednesday at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex to discuss his teammates’ development, his first Ducks-Huskies rivalry and the upcoming battle.

Oct. 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola, celebrates a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Preparing for ‘Heavyweight Fight’

“There’s no secret about what happened and what lies in front of us… You have to acknowledge it, put everything out there on the front end and then go back to work. Because I promise you Washington wants nothing more to come in here and throw a dent in what we got going on. So, we gotta come with it. I know my guys will, and honestly, they’ll probably throw some punches, too. So, we gotta be ready for a heavyweight fight.”

First Oregon Ducks-Washington Huskies Rivalry

“They’ve been saying all week, no love lost. We kind of acknowledged it early in the week, and then from that point on, it was just about preparing, getting ready because they’re a really good football team. And just because of the rivalry, we don’t think anything less of them.”

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola throw a pass against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Big Ten Championship Implications

“I think consciously we’ll know what’s going on. But that’s the best part is when the ball’s kicked off, all the emotion, all the hate, everything’s just like ‘All right, it’s football now. You got to focus on football.’ And I think at the end of the day, if we keep it that, we’ll like the result.”

Transfer Portal’s Impact on Rivalries

“No. I don’t think so. I think there’s always going to be that history. That old-school feeling of a rivalry… We’ve got a couple messages from our NFL Ducks sent us back here, and we know how much this one means to not only just us, but everyone that has come and played this game and people that will play this game in the future.”

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Nov 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive lineman Elinneus Davis tackles Indiana Hoosiers running back Lee Beebe Jr. for a loss at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ball-Hawking Washington Huskies’ Secondary

“They have tremendous ball skills at the DB level. They got really good players that can make plays. And if you’re slipping and you’re slacking, they can make you pay… Don’t play cautious, but in the back of your mind, you’re aware of it. And so, like every game, ball security is at a premium. So, that’s what we’ll do going into this game.”

His Recent Success

“I just try to sharpen my tools and develop my game. Every single game, I always go back and watch the game at least three times. The first game I watch, in my head, like, I know our big plays. And the second time, this is a negative, and then third time is really like, ‘All right, this is my plan of attack for this upcoming week and weeks to come.’"

"I don’t get caught up in, ‘All right, well, I got to throw for X amount of yards or X amount of touchdowns.' If I focus on my process, which I’ve learned how to sharpen, a pretty good amount, I think everything takes care of itself.”

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Improved Ball Protection

“You got to look yourself in the mirror and tell yourself, am I doing everything I can to intentionally focus on protecting the football? I didn’t think I was doing enough of that. The last couple of games, that’s really just been an emphasis for our entire football team. Not just with me, but our whole offense and even our defense."

"I think it’s a big deal, and you see the way the turnover margins go. Obviously, we had seven or whatever UCLA, and we saw that dumpster fire went down. It’s at an all-time high, and moving forward, like, you’re going to win games by protecting the football. So, that’s what we’re focused on.”

Center Iapani Laloulu’s Leadership

I think Ponchos has done a great job with that unit. He does a great job of leading those guys forward and keeping them on the same page with communication… Our guys are playing confident.”

Nov. 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu prepares to snap the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Giving Season’s Thanks

“Football is a lot. It can be mentally taxing, but just being able to put a smile on my face every morning when I come in and see my guys. It’s a blessed profession to be in... It’s kind of fitting it’s Thanksgiving tomorrow, so it’s crazy how God works.”

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