The No. 13 Oregon Ducks aren't blind to the College Football Playoff conversations and movement around them. How could they be? The Ducks have been one of the biggest movers in the CFP rankings, jumping 10 spots in two weeks.

While Oregon (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) is a bubble team, it's also a team that not many would want to face in the first round right now after rattling off three straight wins and averaging more than 35 points per game during that span.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola, walks off after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dylan Raiola On The College Football Playoff

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola has a theory about what tripped up Oregon early this season: the Ducks got lost in what could happen instead of what was in front of them.

Raiola says everyone in the building knows what is on the table. They just aren't saying it out loud.

"Not directly, we're not talking about it, but everyone's aware of what could happen, but none of that happens if we don't handle our business," Raiola said.

"So we just try to take it a week at a time and let everything else play itself out, and not worry about other people's results, but really on our process and our results. So obviously we're all aware of it, but we try not to get lost in it. I think that's what kind of led to those hiccups early in the year."

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning fist bumps running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those hiccups were real. Oregon was ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll but then dropped three of its first seven games ... at Oklahoma State, at home to UCLA and at Illinois ... to sit at 4-3 in late October. Since then, the Ducks have rallied past No. 20 Northwestern, won 41-28 at No. 12 Ohio State and trounced Michigan 31-7 at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore echoed the same focused mentality.

"It's kind of hard to dodge (CFP conversations). But I can speak for me personally. I don't really look at it," Moore said. "I just go out there and do my job every single play. And whatever happens, happens. But we have seen that our odds are going up, being able that we can make the playoffs again. So we're just trying to stack wins. And hopefully that gets us to the promised land."

Where do the Ducks stand?

Now the Ducks are one spot behind 9-1 Texas Tech and one spot ahead of 7-3 Ohio State. The CFP Playoff Predictor gives Oregon a 35 percent chance to make the field with two regular-season games left, at Michigan State and at home against Washington. That is the business Raiola was talking about handling.

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Oregon's resume is nothing to scoff at.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high fives fans before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon owns three wins over teams in the current top 18: No. 14 Ohio State, No. 17 Boise State and No. 18 USC. It also beat then-No. 20 Northwestern on Oct. 31 to start the winning streak.

Oregon and No. 3 Alabama are the only teams in the country with multiple double-digit road wins over ranked opponents, and the Ducks are one of six teams with three or more wins over teams ranked at the time, along with Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas and Utah.

The Ducks' path to the Big Ten Championship Game is narrow, but they could also receive an at-large bid. There is a chance that Oregon could become the first team with three regular-season losses to make the CFP without playing in its conference championship game.

Ducks Aren't Satisfied

Something else that Raiola said really stood out. The Ducks had a pivotal moment on the Monday after they returned to Eugene from Columbus. Oregon was riding high after demolishing Ohio State and sending the Buckeyes' fans home early in the third quarter.

"We made a decision on Monday - that we weren't going to let last week's game (against Ohio State) be our high of the season," Raiola said.

He continued on to point out the things he personally is focused on improving down the stretch: getting the protection right on sacks, making sure to clean up penalties, etc.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola, celebrates as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through Raiola's words, one thing is clear: Oregon's not satisfied, and these Ducks aren't going down easy.

The Friday night matchup at Spartan Stadium vs. the Michigan State Spartans is exactly the kind of game Raiola says the Ducks can't afford to lose focus in, with Washington visiting Autzen Stadium on Nov. 28 to close the regular season.

Oregon is 0-3 at Spartan Stadium and hasn’t been back to East Lansing since a 31-28 loss in 2015. The Ducks enter Friday night’s game with a 20-4 road record under coach Dan Lanning.

Kickoff between Oregon and Michigan State is set for 5 p.m. PT on FOX.

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