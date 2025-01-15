2025 College Football Hall Of Fame Class Includes Haloti Ngata, Michael Strahan, Nick Saban, Urban Meyer
Former Oregon Ducks legend Haloti Ngata has been selected as a member of the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class the National Football Foundation announced. Ngata, a 6’4, 340-pound defensive tackle stands alone as one of the greatest Oregon Ducks athletes in university history and arguably the most accomplished Oregon Duck football player of all time.
"Haloti Ngata's selection to the College Football Hall of Fame is a well-deserved recognition of his tremendous impact on college football and the University of Oregon football program," Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said. "During his time here, Haloti was a dominant force on the field, a leader in the locker room, and a role model for all.
Ngata was named a consensus All-American, PAC-10 Defensive Player of the Year, First-Team All-PAC-Ten, and Second-Team All-PAC-10 while playing with the Oregon Ducks. Ngata was also selected as the recipient of the esteemed Morris Trophy in 2005. It was an award chosen by the offensive and defensive linemen in the conference. A worthy honor from peers always holds a special place in a player's heart.
"An outstanding human being who has always represented Oregon in a first-class manner, he truly defines what it means to be an all-American, and as a five-time Pro Bowler, he is also one of the most accomplished NFL players in Oregon history. Haloti is a true Duck legend, and we are proud to celebrate him, his incredible legacy, and this honor." Mullens continued.
Post Ducks playing career, Ngata was selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft with the twelfth-overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens. Ngata went on to be named All-Pro and Pro Bowler five times each. Ngata won a Super Bowl trophy with the Ravens and was also named to the Baltimore Ravens ring of honor after his eight-year stint.
"We are thrilled to announce the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class," said Archie Manning, NFF Chairman and a 1989 College Football Hall of Famer from Mississippi. "Each of these legends ranks among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to adding their incredible accomplishments to those permanently enshrined in the Hall of Fame."
Ngata, along with the 21 other recipients of the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2025, at Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
Ngata's 2025 classmates include 17 other players: USC safety Dennis Thurman, Wisconsin running back Montee Ball, Auburn linebacker Gregg Carr, Saint John's wide receiver Blake Elliott, Minnesota center Greg Eslinger, Notre Dame quarterback Terry Hanratty, Texas Tech quarterback Graham Harrell, Tennessee defensive tackle John Henderson, Texas defensive back Michael Huff, North Dakota tight end Jim Kleinsasser, California offensive lineman Alex Mack, Mississippi offensive lineman Terrence Metcalf, West Virginia running back Steve Slaton, Miami linebacker Darrin Smith, Texas Southern defensive lineman Michael Strahan, Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick, Wyoming wide receiver Ryan Yarborough. Also included are four coaches: Larry Blakeney (Troy, 1991-2014), Larry Korver (Northwestern College [IA] 1967-94), Urban Meyer (Bowling Green State, 2001-02; Utah, 2003-04; Florida 2005-10; Ohio State 2012-18) and Nick Saban (Toledo, 1990; Michigan State, 1995-99; LSU, 2000-04; Alabama, 2007-23).
