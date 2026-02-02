Oregon Legacy Recruit Sam Ngata Reveals Why He Committed to the Ducks

Three-star linebacker Sam Ngata is an Oregon Ducks commit who made his announcement on Jan 24. He committed to the Ducks over many of the better schools in his recruitment, including the Utah Utes, BYU Cougars, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and many more.

Ngata is the son of former Oregon defensive lineman and college football hall of famer Haloti Ngata, and he attends Olympus High School in the state of Utah. He is the first linebacker commit in the 2027 class for the Ducks, along with the second commit in the cycle as a whole.

- -Haloti Ngata is flanked by teammates at the Civil War Game Saturday, November 19, 2005. (Thomas Patterson/Statesman Journal) Haloti Ngata was Oregon's top recruit in the 2002 recruiting class. No Title | Statesman Journal file

The prospect recently caught up with Oregon Ducks on SI's Caleb Sisk to detail his commitment to the program following multiple coaching visits and a trip to Eugene.

Sam Ngata Talks Through His Oregon Ducks Decision

"I arrived in Eugene Last Friday, and I was looking around campus a little bit. The overall vibe was there, and I felt at home. I was talking to Coach Kam (Araghi), the EDGE coach, and he has the greatest energy in the world, and is a better human. I love this staff's values, and I just told them that this place is home for me," said the linebacker commit when speaking to Oregon Ducks on SI's Caleb Sisk.

He then would discuss his father's legacy and how much it means to him to be able to play where his dad did in college.

"Yeah, it's the greatest honor just because I can wear that last name with pride, knowing how much it means to Eugene and to the Oregon Ducks, but it's the greatest honor just to carry the last name, and hopefully make it even better and elevate it. Obviously, it comes with more pressure, but I love the challenge, and I'm grateful to be in that position," said the son of the Oregon Ducks legend.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Going to a school like Oregon is only adding pressure to the shoulders of Ngata, but even more so because of what his father accomplished. He explained more.

"Because I'm going to Oregon, there's definitely a bit more on my shoulders, but I don't think it's anything I can't handle, and I think it's just a blessing. My dad's going to be in Eugene more, so it's gonna be great for the fans, but I'm excited to carry on our last name and make it better.

The talented prospect walked everyone through his decision to commit, as he recapped how it went down.

"Yeah, so I called my mom the morning I knew he was gonna commit, and she immediately started crying, like, just happy tears, and my whole life I've been a Duck, and I've always wanted to go there. She's seen that, and she's fully supported where I'm going. But with Coach Lanning, I was in his office, and he was actually like, 'Hey, do you have a timeline of when you want to commit?'"

"And I was telling him, 'Yeah, coach, I actually want to commit right now,' and he immediately jumped up and was super fired up, hugged each other, and just took a photo. It was a great moment. But I love Coach Kam, Coach (Tony) Tuioti (Defensive Line coach), and others. They've been with me ever since the beginning of my recruitment. They are some of the greatest men I know."

"I was super, super grateful to tell them just because they're like even happier than me. I loved it," Ngata detailed.

Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Puddles the Oregon Ducks mascot takes a bow during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The peer recruiting factor of being committed is arguably the biggest detail needed to help build a successful class from the inside out. Ngata has plans to help the Oregon staff along the way.

"Yeah, for sure. I've seen kids release top schools edits, and I'll definitely comment. I'll DM them and tell them all the great reasons why Oregon is the best place for us to be in college because it simply is. But all the local kids in Utah as well. I'd also love to have more competition in the linebacker room because it makes me better, it makes them better. But yeah, I'll help with recruiting," said Ngata.

The commit would then leave off with one final message confirming his level of being locked in, and would leave a message for the Ducks fans.

BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Sam Ngata has Committed to Oregon, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 215 LB from Salt Lake City, UT chose the Ducks over Cal, Michigan, and BYU



“All glory to God, I’m home”⁰⁰https://t.co/FkQjldXAEZ pic.twitter.com/PWfcVkmmm9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 25, 2026

"Yeah, so now I'm committed, I don't plan on taking any unofficial visits. I won't be attending junior days for other schools. I'll be in Oregon more and Oregon will be my only OV unless something changes. Which I know could, but I'm probably not taking any more unofficial visits. I definitely see my recruitment as shut down," Ngata said.

"Obviously, schools are gonna come visit my school and talk to me and I'll talk to them, of course, but I don't plan on going anywhere else," the recruit continued.

"For the fans, you know, I'm just super excited to make Eugene home in December because I'll be an early graduate, but I'm still excited to show them what I have to offer. They've been a very supportive fan base through my recruitment, and I love them. I just want them to know they're getting a baller, and I'm gonna do whatever it takes to be the best on the field," said the Oregon Ducks commit.

