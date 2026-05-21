Oregon Recruiting Target Malakai Taufoou Nears Commitment Decision

The Oregon Ducks are just days away from finding out the decision of one of the top defensive backs on the west coast.

San Mateo, California, safety Malakai Taufoou announced Thursday that he will reveal his college commitment Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT on the Rivals YouTube Channel. Taufoou will choose between his finalists of Oregon, BYU, California, Penn State and Washington.

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Oregon Ducks huddle in the tunnel prior to warmups against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Junipero Serra High School standout has emerged as one of the top defensive prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle because of his versatility and playmaking ability.

During his junior season, Taufoou recorded 46 tackles, including six tackles for loss, along with four interceptions, three pass breakups and two blocked field goals in 14 games. Two of his interceptions were returned for touchdowns. He also contributed offensively, with 242 yards while scoring seven rushing touchdowns.

Taufoou earned West Catholic Athletic League Defensive Back of the Year honors following the 2025 season.

Oregon, Cal battling for Taufoou

One of the major storylines surrounding Taufoou’s recruitment is the battle between Oregon coach Dan Lanning and former Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi talks with head coach Dan Lanning during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Lupoi became California’s head coach in December after spending four seasons at Oregon. During that stretch, Lupoi and Lanning helped Oregon establish itself as one of the nation’s top defensive recruiting programs.

Now, the former coaching partners are competing directly for Taufoou’s commitment.

Lupoi has recruited Taufoou since his time at Oregon, and his move to California created an opportunity for the three-star defensive back to remain close to home while still playing for a coach he already knows well.

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton has also played a significant role in the recruitment. Hampton visited Taufoou earlier this month in California.

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 06 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ducks trying to close gap before commitment

Despite Oregon’s push, Taufoou’s decision timeline could ultimately favor California.

The three-star safety had official visits scheduled with Oregon, Penn State, California and Washington beginning later this month, including a trip to Eugene from May 29-31. However, announcing before official visits likely eliminates most of those trips.

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Luke Ferrelli (41) and linebacker Aaron Hampton (center right) celebrate after a missed field goal by the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, California currently holds the lead in the recruitment at 91 percent. Oregon appears to sit behind the Golden Bears entering the final days before the announcement at 3 percent

Washington and Penn State also remain involved in the recruitment. Washington already holds a commitment from four-star safety Isala Wily-Ava and has prioritized building a strong West Coast defensive back class.

Penn State made its push after bringing Taufoou to campus for an unofficial visit in April as coach Matt Campbell and the Nittany Lions staff attempted to expand their recruiting presence on the West Coast.

Now, Oregon will wait to see whether Lanning and Hampton can overcome California’s hometown advantage and Lupoi’s longstanding relationship with Taufoou before Saturday’s announcement.

Oregon's 2027 recruiting class currently ranks No. 10 nationally and No. 3 in the Big Ten with 12 commits. However 10 of those commits are considered "blue chip."

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