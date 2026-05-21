Oregon Recruiting Target Malakai Taufoou Nears Commitment Decision
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The Oregon Ducks are just days away from finding out the decision of one of the top defensive backs on the west coast.
San Mateo, California, safety Malakai Taufoou announced Thursday that he will reveal his college commitment Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT on the Rivals YouTube Channel. Taufoou will choose between his finalists of Oregon, BYU, California, Penn State and Washington.
The Junipero Serra High School standout has emerged as one of the top defensive prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle because of his versatility and playmaking ability.
During his junior season, Taufoou recorded 46 tackles, including six tackles for loss, along with four interceptions, three pass breakups and two blocked field goals in 14 games. Two of his interceptions were returned for touchdowns. He also contributed offensively, with 242 yards while scoring seven rushing touchdowns.
Taufoou earned West Catholic Athletic League Defensive Back of the Year honors following the 2025 season.
Oregon, Cal battling for Taufoou
One of the major storylines surrounding Taufoou’s recruitment is the battle between Oregon coach Dan Lanning and former Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi.
Lupoi became California’s head coach in December after spending four seasons at Oregon. During that stretch, Lupoi and Lanning helped Oregon establish itself as one of the nation’s top defensive recruiting programs.
Now, the former coaching partners are competing directly for Taufoou’s commitment.
Lupoi has recruited Taufoou since his time at Oregon, and his move to California created an opportunity for the three-star defensive back to remain close to home while still playing for a coach he already knows well.
Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton has also played a significant role in the recruitment. Hampton visited Taufoou earlier this month in California.
Ducks trying to close gap before commitment
Despite Oregon’s push, Taufoou’s decision timeline could ultimately favor California.
The three-star safety had official visits scheduled with Oregon, Penn State, California and Washington beginning later this month, including a trip to Eugene from May 29-31. However, announcing before official visits likely eliminates most of those trips.
According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, California currently holds the lead in the recruitment at 91 percent. Oregon appears to sit behind the Golden Bears entering the final days before the announcement at 3 percent
Washington and Penn State also remain involved in the recruitment. Washington already holds a commitment from four-star safety Isala Wily-Ava and has prioritized building a strong West Coast defensive back class.
Penn State made its push after bringing Taufoou to campus for an unofficial visit in April as coach Matt Campbell and the Nittany Lions staff attempted to expand their recruiting presence on the West Coast.
Now, Oregon will wait to see whether Lanning and Hampton can overcome California’s hometown advantage and Lupoi’s longstanding relationship with Taufoou before Saturday’s announcement.
Oregon's 2027 recruiting class currently ranks No. 10 nationally and No. 3 in the Big Ten with 12 commits. However 10 of those commits are considered "blue chip."
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Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.