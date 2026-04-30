Oregon Ducks' Running Back Competition Heating Up

During their first season of college football, running back duo Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison immediately jumped onto the scene for coach Ra'Shaad Samples and the Oregon Ducks.

Now, the pair will have to replicate what they previously accomplished in their true freshman season in their upcoming sophomore season, while fighting with one another for starting snaps and touches.

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. warms up as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Dierre Hill Jr.

Hill Jr. can be relied upon more when driving down the field for long possessions and gives consistent touches throughout a single set of downs. His durability through the 15 games played was immediately noticeable as he set his eyes on becoming an every-down back for first-year offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and coach Dan Lanning in 2026.

In 2025, the 5-11 and 205-pound speedster ran for 656 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 75 carries, while averaging a breathtaking 8.7 yards per carry. Hill Jr. is more of a versatile threat and pass catcher than Davison, finishing with 16 catches for 137 receiving yards and one touchdown for the Ducks.

On his pass protection for incoming redshirt junior quarterback Dante Moore, running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples believes that's a part of Hill Jr.'s game that has vastly improved during the offseason, as stated to the media after April 2's spring practice.

"He's made an outstanding jump in pass protection and understanding defenses. He's even surprised me," Samples stated. "Sometimes I'm like, did you know that? Did you understand what the defense was doing there? He was like, 'I knew pre-snap, I saw the shell, I saw rotation, I saw what they were trying to disguise.'"

It will be a new approach to the game and even a different uniform look for Hill Jr. next season, who decided to switch his jersey number from No. 23 to No. 6.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon's Jordon Davison

When inside the red zone and especially right at the goal line, Davison left a national impression with his overall power and strength when pushing through defensive linemen for the score.

The 6-0, 235-pound bowling ball finished with 667 rushing yards on 113 carries in 14 appearances. Davison's 15 rushing touchdowns were tied for the No. 13-most in all of college football this past season.

Unfortunately, an injury suffered during the 23-0 Orange Bowl victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders ended his College Football Playoff run early. Davison looks to bounce back from the setback stronger than ever, using more of his past experiences instead of purely relying on his talent. Film will be ever so important for him, as well as his colleague in the Oregon running back room.

Sep 3, 2011; Arlington, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks running back LaMichael James (21) with Kenjon Barner (24) prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Cowboys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Comparison to Oregon's All-Time Running Back Duo

It may be a stretch, but initial similarities between Hill Jr. and Davison can be made to LaMichael James and Kenjon Barner, who played each other for three seasons from 2009 to 2011. That's saying a great deal, comparing those two to arguably the greatest backfield tandem to ever step onto Autzen Stadium.

With his career spanning from 2009 to 2011, James is second on the Ducks' all-time rushing list at 5,802 yards and 53 touchdowns. Playing from 2Barner is third at 3,623 yards and 41 touchdowns.

James and Barner played together in the 2010 Rose Bowl (loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, 26-17) as well as the 2011 BCS National Championship (loss to the Auburn Tigers, 22-19).

James was named the winner of the 2010 Doak Walker award, given to the top running back in the country. Barner went on to win three Super Bowls in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, the New England Patriots in 2018, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

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