Oregon Enters Recruiting Race for Four-Star Cornerback

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning have established a presence in Chicago for Big Ten Media Days.

Yet the Ducks stretched out to Tennessee recruiting-wise before the July 27 event. They made a run at a fast-rising 2028 cornerback prospect, who revealed he's liking Oregon.

Who Oregon is Winning Over on the Recruiting Trail

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon is immediately thinking about building up its 2028 class while putting together a top-five 2027 one.

Springfield, Tennessee, cornerback Jermaine Cobbins is now a major priority for the Ducks in the former recruiting cycle.

Cobbins revealed to Chad Simmons of Rivals on July 28 that Oregon indeed is making a strong early impression on him, including visiting the Eugene campus during the spring. And that trip, Cobbins says, piqued his interest in the Ducks.

"It was everything I thought it would be,” Cobbins said to Simmons. “Great facilities, great coaches — Oregon has it all. I like Coach [Chris] Hampton a lot [Oregon's defensive coordinator]. I loved my time with him and Coach Dan Lanning was cool too. It was great meeting him. He has great energy. I’m ready to get back up there for a game-day visit."

The last words should energize Duck fans. Cobbins made it clear he wants to hit Autzen Stadium for a game. The Ducks have seven games he can choose from this fall.

Oregon After One of Nation's Fastest 2028 Talents

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. works outas the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon loves building through speed, even on the defensive side under Lanning. Cobbins brings an elite version of it that few of his high school peers possess.

He showed his jets on a 100-yard pick-six during his sophomore season that ignited the sidelines and crowd. Cobbins even turns to his speed to create separation from his defender when on offense, showing his deep threat capabilities on that side of the ball too. The 6-0, 175-pounder even possesses rare power for a prospect of his stature, shedding tackles then turning on the jets to the end zone.

Defense looks like his future calling, though. Speed is one major asset he brings to the field. But the same can be said for his IQ, as Cobbins can identify the screen and immediately blow that play up.

The Ducks will need an eventual replacement for current star Brandon Finney Jr. Oregon already lured in three blue-chip talents for 2027 in five-star Hayden Stepp, four-star Josiah Molden and fellow four-star Tae Walden. But Cobbins can enter this room if Finney chooses to test the NFL Draft waters for 2028.

How Jermaine Cobbins Already Looks Like an Oregon Talent

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) makes a catch in front of Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney (4) for a touchdown Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It doesn't matter who the coach is in Eugene. Oregon loves pursuing players who double as explosive receivers and cornerback threats.

Hence why Cobbins already looks like a talent the Ducks would be all over. He clearly doesn't hesitate to unleash his speed and hands regardless of which side of the ball he plays on.

But Oregon faces some fierce contenders already. Ohio State is the trending leader with a 27.3 percent chance to land Cobbins, per the Rivals Prediction Machine. SEC powers like LSU, Texas and Texas A&M are after Cobbins. Oregon looks ready to fall into a marathon with trying to win over Cobbins. But he'd become one of the cornerstones of the 2028 class if brought over.

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