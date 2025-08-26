Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Montana State In Autzen Stadium
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks host Montana State in their season opener in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30. What color do Oregon fans wear? The Ducks color schedule encourages fans to wear yellow or green based on section for a "stripe out."
The non-conference matchup will be Oregon fans' first chance to watch exciting freshmen and transfers like: receiver Dakorien Moore, tackle Isaiah World, safety Dillon Thieneman, running back Makhi Hughes and defensive lineman Bear Alexander.
Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Fans Color To Wear
The Oregon Ducks will kick off their 2025 season on August 30 in Eugene against the Montana State Bobcats. Oregon fans will be wearing yellow and green for a stripe out inside of Autzen Stadium. Here is the complete color schedule for all 12 Ducks football games this season.
August 30 vs. Montana State - Stripe Out (Even sections wear yellow, odd sections wear green)
September 7 vs. Oklahoma State - Wear Green
September 13 at Northwestern Wildcats - Wear Green
September 20 vs. Oregon State - Wear Black
September 27 at Penn State - Wear Green
October 11 vs. Indiana - Wear Yellow
October 18 at Rutgers - Wear Green
October 25 vs. Wisconsin - TBD
November 8 at Iowa - Wear Green
November 14 vs. Minnesota - Wear Green
November 22 vs. USC - Wear Black
November 29 at Washington - Wear Green
Oregon Ducks Records To Watch
The Ducks have been dominant in Autzen Stadium, taking full advantage of their home field advantage. Here are three Oregon records/milestones to watch on Saturday:
- Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his new team have a chance to extend the nation’s longest active nonconference home winning streak to 34 games with a victory.
- Also impressive, the Ducks have 20 straight wins in home openers.
- With a perfect 7-0 home record in 2024, Oregon is now 19-1 under Lanning in Autzen Stadium.
- In 2024, Autzen Stadium hosted sellout crowds in all seven home games including four of the 14 largest crowds in stadium history.
- Oregon has won 15 consecutive home games dating back to the 2022 season.
New Season, Big Expectations
Can Oregon coach Dan Lanning and quarterback Dante Moore get off to a hot start as they defend their Big Ten Conference title?
Lanning's 2025 team looks very different than last year’s team, after a program-record 10 Ducks were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Ducks will have a new starting quarterback, running back and top wide receiver, plus a revamped offensive line and defense.
The Ducks have improved each of the three seasons under Lanning - Can 2025 continue the trend?
HOW TO WATCH: The Ducks (0-0) and Montana State (0-0) kick off at 1 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium. The TV broadcast for the game is Big Ten Network.
POLLS: Oregon is ranked No. 7 in the AP poll and Montana State is unranked.
ODDS: The Ducks are a massive 27.5-point favorite against the Montana State Bobcats on FanDuel. The Ducks’ money line is -4500, and the total points is 56.5.
LOCATION: Autzen Stadium - Eugene, Oregon
TV: Big Ten Network
RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
2024 RECORDS: Oregon 13-1 (9-0 Big Ten) | Montana State15-1 (8-0 Big Sky)
QUOTABLE: In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks reporter Bri Amaranthus, Lanning raved about his senior linebacker Bryce Boettcher, a Eugene-native who began his football career as a walk on.
"Bryce is a great story. It could be a movie someday, a guy that walked on, was drafted in baseball, came here as a safety, now he's playing football as an all-conference player. I'm excited to see what he does this season," Lanning said.
"This will be his first year just doing all football, where he's done a lot of baseball in the past in the spring, so he's put on some great weight. He's going to have a bigger role, especially when it comes to his voice out there on the field," Lanning said.
