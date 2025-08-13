Oregon Ducks' Stripe Out In Autzen Stadium: Potential Uniform Hints
Time is ticking for Oregon Duck fans to purchase their tickets before the Ducks' home opener against the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday, Aug. 30. In preparation for the match up, the Ducks released a teaser video regarding the "Stripe Out" theme for the game.
The Ducks announced that fans in even sections at Autzen Stadium are encouraged to wear yellow, and ticket holders seated in odd sections at the venue are encouraged to wear green. Sections one through nine (which includes the marching band and student section) are supposed to wear green, breaking the stripe pattern for less than a quarter of the stadium.
Oregon's stripe out game is one of two non-single-color themed games, which includes the tie-dye Grateful Dead tribute game, scheduled for the Ducks' game against the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 30. Fans can either wear tie-dye or the color green to match this theme.
This isn't the first time a stripe out opened up a Duck season
For Ducks fans, the stripe out may feel familiar as Oregon also started off their 2024 season with a stripe out color theme against the Idaho Vandals, to which Oregon debuted their "Gang Green" uniforms with a green base and yellow details from the "Generation O" collection.
Potential Uniform Hints?
With Oregon fans instructed to wear green and yellow, the team can be expected to wear the same colors, as opposed to the black and white combinations that the Ducks featured in 2024.
The combinations are practically endless, but a stripe out in the stands leads one to think that the team will wear both green and yellow instead of a monochrome look.
Fans will most likely have to wait until the week of the game to see what the Ducks will be wearing as they take on Montana State.
What else is similar?
In fact, Oregon's color schedule for the first three games is an exact mirror of 2024's color schedule, going stripe out, green, and then green again.
However, unlike 2024's color schedule, the Ducks will not have any white outs for the upcoming season. This is the first time the Ducks have not had a white color theme for fans in over ten years.
The tie-dye tribute game is the first non-traditional Oregon color game (not green, yellow, white, or black) since 2022 when the Ducks encouraged fans to don pink to highlight breast cancer awareness for their October game against the UCLA Bruins back when the Ducks were still a part of the Pac-12 Conference.
Oregon's 2025 Color Schedule:
Aug. 30 vs. Montana State - Stripe Out (Even sections wear yellow, odd sections wear green)
Sept. vs. Oklahoma State - Wear Green
Sept. 13 at Northwestern Wildcats - Wear Green
Sept. 20 vs. Oregon State - Wear Black
Sept. 27 at Penn State - Wear Green
Oct. 11 vs. Indiana - Wear Yellow
Oct. 18 at Rutgers - Wear Green
Oct. 25 vs. Wisconsin - Wear Tie-Dye or Green
Nov. 8 at Iowa - Wear Green
Nov. 14 vs. Minnesota - Wear Green
Nov. 22 vs. USC - Wear Black
Nov. 29 at Washington - Wear Green
Will there be new uniforms for any of the themed games this year?
Nothing has been confirmed in regards to new uniforms for any of the specific color themes. However, one of the designers of "Generation O," Quinn Van Horne of Van Horne Brands, replied to a post about the Grateful Dead tribute game.
Duck fans online have also speculated about uniforms for the tie-dye theme. It remains to be seen if that game will receive it's own uniform as fans gather together their best colorful shirts to wear to Autzen.