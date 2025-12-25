Oregon Ducks Fans Will Love What Malik Benson Said About the Fan Base

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson transferred into the program in January and has proven to be a playmaker for the team. Benson has been a clutch playmaker for Oregon this season and performed at a high level in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Oregon hosted the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium, a home playoff game for the Ducks. After the win, Benson met with the media and highlighted Oregon Ducks fans and the atmosphere at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off after his win as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Man, just knowing that, we’ve been out of school for some time, you know, just to see how the student section was, it was very electric. But for us to have the first playoff game in Autzen, just nothing but a blessing,” Benson said. “I feel like, just as a whole community, they brought the juice.”

“Just getting another opportunity to play in Auten, just an eclectic crowd and it’s just been a blessing just this whole season,” Benson continued. “The way it’s turned out, just coming to Oregon, everybody welcoming me with open arms to finally get another opportunity to play in this place. It means a lot.”

It's clear that the Oregon fan base means a lot to the transfer receiver.

Benson is a senior who played at Florida State in 2024, Alabama in 2023 and Hutchinson Community College (2021, 2022.) His comments reveal how he feels at home in Eugene and Autzen Stadium.

Against the Dukes, Benson had five receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Both of his touchdown receptions were for over 40 yards, showing his ability to burst down the field at a high level. He averaged 23.8 yards, having an explosive game that helped lead the Ducks to a playoff win.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning, left, and James Madison coach Bob Chesney meet at midfield before the CFP game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After his performance, Benson still took the time to highlight the atmosphere with the Ducks. In his first season with the Ducks, he has embraced the culture, and Benson is looking to help the program win their first national championship.

Malik Benson Proving To Be A Valuable Player For Oregon

Benson is in his first season with the program and has been a difference maker for the Ducks throughout the year. One aspect of Oregon’s offense that has done well this season is the way quarterback Dante Moore has spread the ball around.

This has given Benson his fair share of targets, with just one game without a reception, which was against the Wisconsin Badgers.

In November, as Oregon was in the final stretch of the season seeking a playoff spot, the Ducks faced several injuries. Wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. did not play the final stretch of the regular season, and Benson stepped up when his name was called.

Benson currently leads the team with 645 receiving yards and six touchdowns. With an average of 17.9 yards per reception this year, Benson is helping the team drive down the field at a high level as a talented, deep threat receiver.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Even with the Ducks getting players back, Benson will continue to be a role player for Oregon as they make a playoff push. Moore will have plenty of targets to throw to, and Benson, being a reliable receiver, will be a challenge for opponents to defend.

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks will next play the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Thursday, Jan. 1, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. It will be an early kickoff for Benson and the Ducks, set at 9 a.m. PT.

