Oregon's Playoff X-Factor Revealed Against James Madison

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are moving on to face the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the College Football Playoff, and there's an argument to be made that Oregon's success has hinged on the breakout of Ducks receiver Malik Benson.

Benson has climbed up NFL Draft boards with his performance in the back half of the season, and against James Madison, Benson led all receivers with 119 yards and two catches on five receptions. A big play waiting to happen, Benson has filled the role of Oregon's downfield threat after injuries to Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. left the position group rather thin.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson (4) celebrates with Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Benson's performance against JMU was his second consecutive game with over 100 receiving yards, and he did it again on only five receptions. One could argue that his breakout began with an 85-yard punt return for a touchdown against USC, but Benson has solidified himself as a key contributor for the Ducks offense.

Perhaps more impressive, Benson has also stepped up as a leader for the Ducks. After the first-round win over James Madison, Benson explained why Oregon is not feeling satisfied despite advancing forward in the CFP.

What Malik Benson Said After Oregon's Playoff Win

"Normally when we come to the locker room, we're playing music, dancing all that, but when you come to the locker room and it's almost like we feel like we lost, that's just a sign to see that we're not outcome-driven," Benson said after the win.

Much has been made about Oregon's defense allowing 28 points in the second half against James Madison, but the Ducks controlled the entire game, thanks in part to Benson's two touchdowns. Still, the message was clear from Oregon coach Dan Lanning that the Ducks feel like they can play better, and Benson echoed the sentiment.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greet one another after the game at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Both of Benson's touchdown receptions were over 40 yards as the Oregon receiver ran free down the sideline, and he was asked how the Ducks were able to have such success on offense.

"Just really knowing we're Oregon. We got speed on the outside and just going out there and attacking match-ups and knowing when Dante puts the ball in the air, we got to go win our one-on-ones," Benson said.

Looking ahead, the Ducks will travel to Miami, Florida, to face No. 4 Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl. The Red Raiders had a bye in the first round, giving them a potential advantage in the lead up to playing Oregon. As for Benson, he revealed that his focus has been on James Madison, but the Ducks are expected to turn the page to Texas Tech rather quickly.

"I haven't seen too much. I've just been worried about James Madison. I'll probably get on to that tonight. Just very excited to go down to Miami and go against them," Benson said.

Early betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook have Oregon favored by 1.5 points over Texas Tech. The winner of the Orange Bowl will face the winner of the Rose Bowl between No. 1 Indiana and No. 9 Alabama.