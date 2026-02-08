Unforgettable Oregon Moments Fans Will Love From Dan Lanning’s Fourth Season

The Oregon Ducks fell short of a national championship after losing to the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff semifinals, but what were some of the best memories of the 2025 season? Before completely turning the page to 2026, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks had plenty of highlights and bright spots despite failing to reach the ultimate goal of a national title.

Some moments from Oregon's 13-2 year stand out, like Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson's punt return against USC, quarterback Dante Moore's comeback drive on the road against Iowa, and safety Dillon Thieneman's game-winning interception against Penn State. Where would these moments rank when stacked up against each other?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

5. Brandon Finney Jr.'s Pick Six Against Indiana

Although the Ducks lost the game, Oregon cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. nearly took the top off of Autzen Stadium with his interception returned for a touchdown. Finney tied the game momentarily, but the Hoosiers eventually pulled away and beat the Ducks in Eugene.

Still, the 2025 season was a coming out party for Finney, who cemented himself as one of the best defensive backs in the nation regardless of year. The future is bright for Finney's true sophomore season in 2026.

Brandon Finney Jr PICK SIX!!! pic.twitter.com/IN8xLPr97B — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) October 11, 2025

4. Oregon Ducks Defense Shuts Out Texas Tech

In the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff, Oregon's defense responded against the Texas Tech Red Raiders after the James Madison Dukes scored 34 points and gained 509 yards on the Ducks in the first round of the playoff.

Oregon defensive lineman Teitum Tuioti finished with two sacks and two tackles for loss against Texas Tech, and Ducks defender Matayo Uiagalelei registered a strip sack that set up the offense's first touchdown. Meanwhile, Finney intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble forced by linebacker Bryce Boettcher.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5), wide receiver Malik Benson (4), defensive back Brandon Finney (4) and defensive lineman Bear Alexander (1) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Red Raiders ended the CFP Quarterfinal against Oregon with 215 total yards, four turnovers, and zero points.

3. Malik Benson's Punt Return Touchdown

Tied 14-14 in the second quarter, Oregon and USC were in the middle of an old-school Pac-12 fight in November of 2025 until Benson returned a Trojans punt for an 85-yard touchdown. The Ducks led 28-14 at halftime and never looked back, beating USC 42-27 and effectively eliminating the Trojans from the CFP.

MALIK BENSON PUNT RETURN TD 😱🦆



He took flight for @OregonFootball 🔥



📺:CBS pic.twitter.com/MjxEYGEmcn — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 22, 2025

The punt had the trajectory of a line drive, giving Benson space as soon as he caught the ball. He turned the corner and outran the angles that USC's special teams unit took, and the Autzen Stadium crowd roared as a result.

2. Dante Moore's Clutch Throw in Comeback Win Over Iowa

Oregon's postseason hopes hung in the balance with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes. It was a rainy evening, but Oregon quarterback Dante Moore found Benson down the sideline for what might have been Moore's best throw of the season, especially when considering the circumstances.

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) runs off the field after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

fam…pinhole accuracy. season on the line. in the rain. this is the goods from dante moore. nails. pic.twitter.com/MGWN8lIsuM https://t.co/T0Q4DcUXoY — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) November 8, 2025

It was a great catch by Benson, but Moore turned heads after threading the needle in wet weather. A few plays later, Oregon kicker Atticus Sappington drilled the game-winning field goal and kept the Ducks in CFP contention.

1. Dillon Thieneman's Interception vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Arguably the biggest regular game of the season, Oregon survived the White Out against the Penn State Nittany Lions, but the Ducks needed overtime to do so.

Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman intercepted Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, and the rest is history. Former Nittany Lions coach James Franklin is now at Virginia Tech, and the Penn State program is now led by coach Matt Campbell.

DILLON THIENEMAN SEALS IT WITH HIS FIRST INTERCEPTION AS A DUCK.#GoDucks x @DillonThieneman pic.twitter.com/nSB92dc0ZV — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 28, 2025

