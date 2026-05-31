Oregon Ducks Fans Should Circle These Dates Before 2026 Season

The Oregon Ducks have some lofty expectations entering the 2026 season. With several returners including a mostly-veteran defense, exciting newcomers, and the sting of the two previous seasons ending in College Football Playoff heartbreak, the pressure is on to return in 2026 with some fury.

As Duck fans wait to see their favorite team in action at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 5 to kick off the season against Boise State, here's some other dates to keep in mind while gearing up for the gridiron to return.

Oregon defensive lineman Aydin Breland, center, leads the team out of the tunnel during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

College Football Playoff Dates for Fans to Know

The biggest (and soonest) dates to know for fans surround the College Football Playoff. Since the inclusion of a 12-team bracket in 2024, the Ducks have appeared in both post-season runs to various degrees of success (a 41-21 Rose Bowl loss to Ohio State in 2025 after a bye, and a 56-22 Peach Bowl semifinal loss in 2026 after a 51-34 first round victory against James Madison and a 23-0 Orange Bowl victory against Texas Tech.)

On Monday, June 1, the College Football Playoff broadcast schedule will release live on ESPN, giving fans a better idea of what to expect when it comes to post season play.

As is typical tradition, it wouldn't be surprising if a majority of the quarterfinal bowls end up happening on the first of the year, with last seasons' Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Cotton Bowl doing just that.

Speaking of bowls, the College Football Bowl Schedule is set to release two days later on June 3, also via ESPN.

Oregon’s Hudson Lewis, and Dakorien Moore celebrate a fourth-quarter touchdown for Combat Ducks during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Conference Championship Dates

Oregon did not make the Big Ten Championship last year with the then No. 2 ranked Indiana Hoosiers winning 13-10 over the then No. 1 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

Friday, Dec. 4

Sun Belt Championship Game (TBA Campus) – 4p.m. PT on ESPN

Big 12 Championship Game (Arlington) – 5p.m. PT on ABC

Pac-12 Championship Game (TBA Campus) - 5p.m. PT on CBS / Paramount

Mountain West Championship Game (TBA Campus) - 6p.m. PT on FOX

Saturday, Dec. 5

ACC Championship Game (Charlotte) – 9a.m. PT on ABC

MAC Championship Game (Detroit) – 9a.m. PT on ESPN

SWAC Championship Game (TBA Campus) – 11a.m. PT on ESPN2

SEC Championship Game (Atlanta) – 1p.m. PT on ABC

American Championship Game (TBA Campus) – 5p.m. PT on ABC

Big Ten Championship Game (Indianapolis) - 5p.m. PT on FOX

The Oregon Duck makes his appearance before the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's 2026 Football Schedule

On May 27, the Ducks made an announcement about several of their game times. At the end of May, this is the current kick-off schedule for Oregon.

Sept. 5: Home vs. Boise State - 12:30p.m. PT on CBS

Sept. 12: Away vs. Oklahoma State - 9a.m. PT on ESPN

Sept. 18 (Friday game): Home vs. Portland State - 7:30p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network

Sept. 26: Away vs. USC - TBD

Oct. 10: Home vs. UCLA - TBD

Oct. 17: Home vs. Nebraska - TBD

Oct. 24: Away vs. Illinois - TBD

Oct. 31: Home vs. Northwestern - No later than 5p.m. (TBD on broadcast)

Nov. 7: Away vs. Ohio State - TBD

Nov. 14: Home vs. Michigan - TBD

Nov. 20 (Friday Game): Away vs. Michigan State - 5p.m. PT on FOX

Nov. 28: Home vs. Washington - TBD

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