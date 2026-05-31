Oregon Ducks Fans Should Circle These Dates Before 2026 Season
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The Oregon Ducks have some lofty expectations entering the 2026 season. With several returners including a mostly-veteran defense, exciting newcomers, and the sting of the two previous seasons ending in College Football Playoff heartbreak, the pressure is on to return in 2026 with some fury.
As Duck fans wait to see their favorite team in action at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 5 to kick off the season against Boise State, here's some other dates to keep in mind while gearing up for the gridiron to return.
College Football Playoff Dates for Fans to Know
The biggest (and soonest) dates to know for fans surround the College Football Playoff. Since the inclusion of a 12-team bracket in 2024, the Ducks have appeared in both post-season runs to various degrees of success (a 41-21 Rose Bowl loss to Ohio State in 2025 after a bye, and a 56-22 Peach Bowl semifinal loss in 2026 after a 51-34 first round victory against James Madison and a 23-0 Orange Bowl victory against Texas Tech.)
On Monday, June 1, the College Football Playoff broadcast schedule will release live on ESPN, giving fans a better idea of what to expect when it comes to post season play.
As is typical tradition, it wouldn't be surprising if a majority of the quarterfinal bowls end up happening on the first of the year, with last seasons' Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Cotton Bowl doing just that.
Speaking of bowls, the College Football Bowl Schedule is set to release two days later on June 3, also via ESPN.
Conference Championship Dates
Oregon did not make the Big Ten Championship last year with the then No. 2 ranked Indiana Hoosiers winning 13-10 over the then No. 1 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.
Friday, Dec. 4
Sun Belt Championship Game (TBA Campus) – 4p.m. PT on ESPN
Big 12 Championship Game (Arlington) – 5p.m. PT on ABC
Pac-12 Championship Game (TBA Campus) - 5p.m. PT on CBS / Paramount
Mountain West Championship Game (TBA Campus) - 6p.m. PT on FOX
Saturday, Dec. 5
ACC Championship Game (Charlotte) – 9a.m. PT on ABC
MAC Championship Game (Detroit) – 9a.m. PT on ESPN
SWAC Championship Game (TBA Campus) – 11a.m. PT on ESPN2
SEC Championship Game (Atlanta) – 1p.m. PT on ABC
American Championship Game (TBA Campus) – 5p.m. PT on ABC
Big Ten Championship Game (Indianapolis) - 5p.m. PT on FOX
Oregon's 2026 Football Schedule
On May 27, the Ducks made an announcement about several of their game times. At the end of May, this is the current kick-off schedule for Oregon.
Sept. 5: Home vs. Boise State - 12:30p.m. PT on CBS
Sept. 12: Away vs. Oklahoma State - 9a.m. PT on ESPN
Sept. 18 (Friday game): Home vs. Portland State - 7:30p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network
Sept. 26: Away vs. USC - TBD
Oct. 10: Home vs. UCLA - TBD
Oct. 17: Home vs. Nebraska - TBD
Oct. 24: Away vs. Illinois - TBD
Oct. 31: Home vs. Northwestern - No later than 5p.m. (TBD on broadcast)
Nov. 7: Away vs. Ohio State - TBD
Nov. 14: Home vs. Michigan - TBD
Nov. 20 (Friday Game): Away vs. Michigan State - 5p.m. PT on FOX
Nov. 28: Home vs. Washington - TBD
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A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.