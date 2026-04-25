Live Score Updates for Oregon's Spring Game: Evan Stewart Makes Injury Return

EUGENE - Football in spring: a gift for Oregon Duck fans during an exciting postseason. As five former Ducks and counting are hearing their names read during the NFL Draft, coach Dan Lanning ushers in a team welcoming several returning veterans a few exciting fresh faces.

The spring game also boasts the return of several returning past Duck favorites, leading the Combat Ducks and the Fighting Ducks in a battle of friendly fire.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Follow along below for updates throughout the spring game.

PREGAME

Evan Stewart in Non-Contact Jersey

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart is making his return from a torn patellar tendon suffered before the 2025 season, and he will be wearing a non-contact jersey during the Ducks' spring game, like the team's quarterbacks.

Dan Lanning's Spring Practice Comments Prior to the Spring Game

With a high of 65 degrees and sunny in the Eugene area, the Ducks are about to play in some prime conditions for a friendly scrimmage. Lanning spoke further about his expectations for the spring game during a recent practice media availbility.

“It was a good scrimmage today. Certainly some stuff that we want to be able to clean up. But first want to recognize the next weekend, on the 25th, is the Spring Game, and great opportunity to celebrate our military as well as some of our other sports, with baseball and softball playing that afternoon. So, expect to see a great turnout. Spring Game is at one o'clock. We’ll hope for beautiful weather, like we did today," Lanning said.

Spring Game Guest Coaches

Stepping in as a guest coach for the Combat Ducks tomorrow…



one of the all-time greats, @peneisewell58!@BoNix10 - we’re bummed you won’t be able to make it but can’t wait to see you back in Eugene soon! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/C8UlQ2aMXS — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) April 24, 2026

Continuing the tradition of inviting guest coaches to represent both sides of the Oregon team, Tampa Bay Buccaneer wide reciever Tez Johnson, New York Giant's Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell, and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir will step in to lead the Combat Ducks and Fighting Ducks.

Sewell stepped in for Denver Bronco's quarterback Bo Nix, who was originally slated to coach the Combat Ducks with Thibodeaux.

Oregon Ducks Rosters

Combat Ducks ⚫️ vs. ⚪️ Fighting Ducks



Who are you rolling with tomorrow? #GoDucks



👉 https://t.co/csXvZwHomu pic.twitter.com/yMbbgHuNzI — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) April 24, 2026

The Combat Ducks features quarterbacks Dante Moore (returning starter) and redshirt freshman Mark Weipert. The Fighting Ducks features quarterbacks Dylan Raiola (Nebraska transfer), former backup and sophomore Brock Thomas, redshirt sophomore Ryder Hayes.

Raiola, who's taking the No. 8 in honor of former quarterback great Marcus Mariota (he recieved his blessing for the honor among transferring to Oregon) is one of the big focuses of this match-up due to the quarterback transferring from Nebraska before Moore decided to forgoe the 2026 NFL Draft for another year with the Ducks.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) runs off after scoring a touchdown against the Southern California Trojans during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Another highlight is the returning players for Oregon. Linebacker Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei, center Iapani Laloulu, defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington, and wide reciever Evan Stewart headline a lockerroom that retained a large number of veteran talent.

The split up of teams basically features the starting offense from last years' season against the starting defense from 2025-2026.

Oregon Ducks in the NFL Draft

As the spring game continues, don't be surprised if there's a mention about the five (and climbing) former Ducks drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft. Kenyon Sadiq ended up with the New York Jets (pick No. 16), Dillon Thieneman went to the Chicago Bears (pick No. 25), Emmanuel Pregnon ended up with the Jacksonville Jaguars(pick No. 88), Jadon Canady found a home with the Kansas City Chiefs (pick No. 109), and Bryce Boettcher got picked up by the Indianapolis Colts (pick No. 135).

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