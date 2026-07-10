Oregon Ducks Betting Odds Released for Ohio State Buckeyes Matchup

The Oregon Ducks are one of the Big Ten's national title contenders entering the 2026 season, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks will have to make it through conference play first.

Perhaps the biggest matchup on Oregon's schedule is a road game against Ohio State, and early betting odds released by DraftKings favor the Buckeyes over the Ducks. The current spread, per DraftKings, is Ohio State -6.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alongside Indiana, Ohio State and Oregon are expected to represent the Big Ten in the College Football Playoff regardless of who wins the regular season matchup in November. Still, the winner of the Buckeyes vs. Ducks will likely have an inside track to the conference title game.

Oregon vs. Ohio State History

Indiana's surge to the top of the college football world has changed the dynamic in the Big Ten, but a rivalry is still brewing between two of the conference's top programs in Ohio State and Oregon.

The last time the two teams played each other was the 2025 Rose Bowl in which the Buckeyes dominated the Ducks 41-21, and Ohio State eventually went on to win the national championship. Earlier in that 2024 season, Oregon got the best of Ohio State 32-31 in a thrilling matchup inside of Autzen Stadium.

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day (left) and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning pose with the Leishman Trophy during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

What will round three entail between Buckeyes coach Ryan Day and Lanning?

Ohio State returns quarterback Julian Sayin, who burst onto the scene in 2025 with 3,610 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns, leading the Buckeyes to an undefeated regular season. Ohio State's offense will also feature star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith who is expected to be a top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The Buckeyes defense is likely anchored by defensive lineman Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and linebacker Payton Pierce after the program lost a historic amount of production in the 2026 NFL Draft. Still, Day has only reloaded talented roster after talented roster during his time at Ohio State, and the 2026 season is unlikely to be an exception.

Oregon Ducks Outlook

As for Oregon, the Ducks also have key returning pieces, namely quarterback Dante Moore. However, Lanning also has his entire starting defensive line from the 2025 season returning, and transfer portal additions like Koi Perich and tight end Andrew Olesh could make a difference in 2026.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks are likely favored in every regular season game besides the Ohio State matchup thanks to Oregon's dominance over the past few years. Betting odds for Oregon vs. USC favor the Ducks, and Lanning and company are also favored over Michigan, per DraftKings.

Oregon and Ohio State will square off in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 14. The kickoff time and TV broadcast are to be determined, but all signs point to a prime time matchup.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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