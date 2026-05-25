Five-Star Landen Williams-Callis Makes Recruiting Announcement

The Oregon Ducks received plenty of good news on the recruiting trail on Saturday, as the Ducks have been all over the headlines. It all started when the Ducks secured a top safety target on their recruiting board, as they landed the commitment of three-star safety recruit Malakai Taufoou from the state of California.

This was major news for the Ducks, who were in search of their next commit, but the news didn't stop there. They would later be named as a top 10 program for the nation's No. 30 prospect (247Sports Composite), five-star running back recruit Landen Williams-Callis, according to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.

Background on Oregon Ducks Target Landen Williams-Callis

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams-Callis is a freak athlete at the running back position and is intelligent when it comes to his ability to break through holes and turn five-yard plays into 40-yard plays. Williams-Callis was just one of the many top-ranked running backs in the state of Texas last season, but he emerged as the top-ranked from the state.

He finished last season with a total of 3,502 rushing yards, which was good enough to be ranked No. 7 among all high school running backs, according to MaxPreps. Not only was he producing a ton of yards, but he was also scoring touchdowns, as the standout from Randle High School also finished his junior season with 59 rushing touchdowns.

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning introduces the song “Shout” during the Ducks' game against Oregon State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 22, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks have been able to produce some solid running backs over the past few years, including Jordan James and Noah Whittington, but Williams-Callis presents as polished at the high school level. If the Ducks can make the most out of the cards they have been dealt, what happens when they are dealt one of the best cards in the deck? The Ducks could use their rushing attack in different ways, as it would likely be deeper than before.

Who Joins the Oregon Ducks in Williams-Callis' Top Schools

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This news is notable for Oregon, which is joined by nine solid programs. The programs joining the Ducks on the list include the SMU Mustangs, Florida Gators, LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Florida State Seminoles, Texas A&M Aggies, Missouri Tigers, Indiana Hoosiers, and the Houston Cougars. Unlike three of the schools on the list, the Ducks will be receiving an official visit, which will be what could change the recruitment battle for Williams-Callis.

The Ducks target will be taking a total of seven official visits. Among these seven visits is his visit date with the Ducks, which is currently slated for May 28, according to 247Sports. This visit will give the Ducks a great opportunity to showcase what they have to offer to the talented prospect, and will likely be one of their last chances to make a big recruiting splash.

If the Ducks were to land the commitment of Williams-Callis now, he would be the second commit at the running back position, joining Tyler High School running back CaDarrius McMiller. He would also be joining a young group of running backs, which could make the room seem crowded. But out of all of the running backs that the Ducks have, the highly recruited running back from Randle High School is proving a lot at the high school level.

Any team that adds a player like Williams-Callis has a strong chance to play him in year one, which would likely be the case in this day and age of recruiting and the college transfer portal. He might be proven enough to play for the Ducks when he gets to campus, which sets him apart from other running backs and shows he is different from many high school prospects.

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