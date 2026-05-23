Four-Star Receiver Target Dennis Tua'one Locks in Recruiting Visits

Four-star wide receiver recruit and Timpview High School star Dennis Tua'one is a top-20 player at this position and a recruit in the 2028 class who has recently made headlines. The nation's No. 80 prospect in the country, No. 12 player at the wide receiver position in the class of 2028, and No. 3 player in the state of Utah announced some major news that could lead to something bigger down the line.

Tua'one announced that he will be taking a visit to Eugene when he spoke with Rivals reporter and analyst Greg Biggins. This may come as news due to never having a visit with the Ducks.

Receiver Dennis Tua'one Schedules Oregon Ducks Visit

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The coveted prospect is planning on taking two visits to schools that he has yet to visit in his timeline. His visit schedule currently includes a total of four schools. The teams he is set to visit include the Miami Hurricanes, Arizona State Sun Devils, USC Trojans, and the Ducks.

When the Visits Will Take Place

This visit session might seem a bit crammed, as all of these visits will happen within 10 days of each other. He will begin his slate with a trip to the Hurricanes, which will take place on June 7. He will have a quick turnaround, as he will travel from Miami, Florida, to the state of Arizona, where he is set to visit with the Sun Devils on June 8. Both of these teams are familiar faces in his recruitment, but the next two trips will be a first for the wide receiver.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He will then make a trip to the state of California, as he will visit with coach Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans. This visit will take place on June 11. Following the trip to Southern California, the talented prospect will round out his trip with a trip to Eugene to visit with the Ducks on June 17.

This is notable for the Ducks, as they will have the chance to meet face-to-face with the prospect on campus for the first time ever. It is also significant that it is coming at a great time, as he is visiting prior to his season, which means he could be impressed and want to visit the Ducks during the thick of the football season later in the year.

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning introduces the song “Shout” during the Ducks' game against Oregon State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 22, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks have had a knack for landing some of the best wide receivers in the nation, including last cycle when they landed five-star wide receiver (ranked on Rivals) Jalen Lott. The Ducks are also looking to land their top wide receiver in the class of 2027, as they are targeting multiple five-star prospects. When it comes to the class of 2028, things have been a bit quiet, but with the announcement that Tua'one will take a visit, things are bound to at least warm up.

Tua'one is one of the players who could change the outlook of the 2028 class before it even heats up. As if he is a top target for the Ducks, around the time players begin to commit in the class of 2028, Oregon fans might be in for a celebration.

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