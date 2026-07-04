Five-Star Offensive Line Recruit Ismael Camara Announces Commitment Decision

One of the brightest days in Oregon Ducks recruiting history landed on July 4, when five-star receiver Dakorien Moore committed to the program in 2024. Two years after that date, coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks ended up on the wrong side of recruiting news.

Five-star offensive lineman Ismael Camara announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns after being a key Oregon target.

Five-Star Recruit Ismael Camara Commits to Texas Longhorns

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, center, waits to take the field with his team for their game against Oregon State at Autzen Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Camara chose the Longhorns over Oregon, SMU and LSU, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett. Fawcett’s post about Camara’s commitment included the quote from the five-star: “I’m from Gilmer, TX it’s in my blood. HOOK’EM.”

The offensive lineman is considered a five-star in the 2027 class by both the Rivals Industry Ranking and 247Sports. He’s ranked as high as the No. 14 recruit in the class, according to 247Sports. Camara attends high school in Texas at Gilmer.

Despite Camara being an in-state recruit for the Longhorns, the Ducks were the team trending in his commitment after his visit to Eugene for the Spring Game in April.

But things took a turn in Camara’s recruitment when he cancelled his official visits in June. While it seemed that it could’ve been a good thing for the Ducks, who were already the favorite at the time he cancelled, it ended up allowing an opportunity for Texas to take the lead, with the Longhorns being the closest school.

What It Means for the Oregon Ducks

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry, left, works with Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Recruiting isn’t over until the pen hits the paper on National Signing Day. For the Ducks, Camara’s commitment doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re all the way out of the race. It just means that they will now have to pull off a stunning comeback to secure a five-star recruiting flip.

Lanning and offensive line coach A’lique Terry are expected to make a push to still get Camara back to Eugene before the cycle is done. If Camara returns to Oregon for either a regular season game at Autzen Stadium or a practice, that could provide a boost to the program’s hopes of pulling off a flip.

The Ducks appeared to make a big impression on Camara the first time he traveled to the Pacific Northwest, so if they can convince him to return, that’s Oregon’s best opportunity to trend in a positive direction once more.

Oregon Ducks 2027 Recruiting

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry leads a workout during spring practice with the Ducks in Eugene, Ore. Thursday, April, 13, 2023. Sports Oregon Spring Practice | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Camara’s commitment does mean is that the Ducks aren’t expected to land another five-star in the 2027 cycle – at least for the time being. Camara was one of the final uncommitted five-star recruits in the cycle, and the last big Oregon target.

Lanning secured a commitment from five-star receiver Xavier Sabb on July 3. Sabb’s commitment elevated the program’s recruiting class standing to No. 3, per Rivals, and No. 2, per 247Sports. The Ducks currently have the consensus No. 1 class in the Big Ten.

Outside of Sabb, Lanning have five-star commitments from edge rusher Rashad Streets, receiver Dakota Guerrant, cornerback Hayden Stepp and quarterback Will Mencl, who are considered five-star recruits from at least one of Rivals, 247Sports or ESPN.

Terry’s offensive line future is still in a good spot. Oregon has commitments from three-star Lex Mailangi, three-star Avery Michael, four-star Gus Corsair and four-star Cameron Wagner along the offensive line in 2027. Terry and Lanning also bring in 2026 five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho, who appears to be a cornerstone for the program’s future in the trenches.

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