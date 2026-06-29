Five-Star Recruit Ismael Camara Gives Hope to Oregon Fans With Latest Post

Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks finish off a big recruiting month in June, where they picked up their first five-star commitments. While more could be on the way in July, one key five-star target is trending toward an SEC program.

Oregon missed out on an official visit with five-star offensive tackle Ismael Camara, who cancelled all of his visits. Camara is now trending toward his in-state program, the Texas Longhorns, but the Ducks aren’t out of the race yet.

Five-Star Offensive Lineman Ismael Camara’s Recruitment

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The five-star offensive lineman continues to tease that the Ducks are still in the running for his commitment. On June 29, his post on X included a picture of him in an Oregon jacket, drawing attention from fans.

The Ducks not being able to host Camara for an official visit was a big hit to their chances of landing him, given that other contenders, like the Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies, are closer to where he plays high school football in Gilmer, Texas.

Camara did get out to Eugene in April for the program’s Spring Game. The Ducks seemed to be trending in a positive direction after the unofficial visit. Camara posted pictures alongside former Oregon offensive lineman and current Detroit Lions star Penei Sewell, as well as with Lanning.

But after the Ducks were favored by Rivals to land Camara in April and May, a new team has earned a prediction to secure his commitment.

Texas Longhorns Gain Momentum With Ismael Camara

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Rivals’ recruiting analysts Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman both logged predictions for Texas to land Camara. Spiegelman reported that while the Ducks’ staff regularly FaceTimes Camara, the Longhorns gained ground in June. Spiegelman also reported that Camara could make a decision in the “next few weeks.”

Camara currently has a 75.9 percent chance to go to Texas and an 18.8 percent chance to go to Oregon, per the Rivals prediction machine. Even if Camara makes the decision to commit to Texas, the Ducks aren’t expected to go away anytime soon in his recruitment.

Time away from Eugene appears to have swayed Camara in a different direction, but if Lanning can get him scheduled to return to Oregon for a visit, the Ducks could seize the momentum right back. Camara donning Oregon merch is one indication that the program is still a key contender.

Oregon Ducks’ Offensive Line Recruiting Class

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Lanning and offensive line coach A’lique Terry already have the Ducks’ 2027 recruiting class looking like an elite one in the trenches.

Terry earned commitments from three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael, four-star center Gus Corsair, four-star tackle Cameron Wagner, and most recently, three-star guard Lex Mailangi.

If Oregon can make a big push for Camara, it would be the staff’s fifth offensive line commit in the 2027 class. It’d also provide the program with its second-straight class with a five-star offensive line recruit.

The Ducks currently have five-star commitments from receiver Dakota Guerrant, whom they landed after his official visit in June, and edge rusher Rashad Streets. Both five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp and five-star receiver Xavier Sabb are predicted to commit to Oregon, with decisions looming.

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