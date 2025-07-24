Oregon Ducks To Land Another Five-Star Recruit Over Ohio State, Texas Longhorns?
The Oregon Ducks are gearing up for a big recruiting battle as they look to go into SEC country and land one of the best 2027 recruits in the state of Texas.
Five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster is hearing from nearly every program in the country, but likes what Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have to offer.
Brewster spoke with Rivals about where the Ducks stand in his recruitment. He credited his relationship with Ducks' defensive line coach Tony Tuioti for his surging interest in Oregon.
“They are still No. 1 right now. The grip is strong. The connections we have … the connection I have with the whole defensive line there, how my coach was coached by Coach Tuoti,” Brewster said. “It’s like everything I was taught at my school was taught by Coach Tuoti. He brought it to my school and it’s basically the same as Oregon’s defensive line.”
Brewster has been on Oregon's campus twice already, once during the 2024 season and another visit this past May. The Ducks have made quite the impression on Brewster, but there's a long way until signing day for the 2027 recruit.
The No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 7 player in the country, Brewster has nearly every top program vying for his services. In addition to the Ducks, Texas, Oklahoma, and Ohio State have been giving the Texas native plenty to think about. He currently has 29 offers.
Gabe Brooks of 247Sports said that Brewster has the chance to make an impact early in his college career based on his traits and potential.
"Strong, explosive front-line defender with an impressive combination of size and athleticism. Legitimately 6-foot-3, 300 pounds but owns extensive snaps in a two-point edge alignment. Emphatically sets an edge. Flashes a heavy inside hand coupled with stack-and-shed strength. Projects as a high-major interior D-line force who could become serious impact player," Brooks said.
Lanning and the Ducks have been doing all they can to avoid the slow start they endured during the 2026 recruiting cycle. At point during this offseason, the Ducks were ranked outside 247Sports' Top-30 2026 recruiting classes.
Lanning spoke at Big Ten Media Days about recruiting and the current NIL landscape:
"I've said since the beginning that it's all about adapting," Lanning said. "Because we have to continue to adapt. I think at some point we've got to say, okay, is this working? And give it time to work too before we continue to enforce and create new rules. Because every time you do something new, you create something new. You let some more toothpaste out of the tube and you can't put it back in."
In addition to Brewster, the Ducks have been aggressively pursuing some of the top defensive lineman in the 2027 recruiting cycle.
Four-star defensive lineman George Toia visited Eugene earlier during the year when the Ducks hosted their Junior Day event. The California native is ranked as the No. 2 defensive lineman and No. 39 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Fellow California native, four-star defensive lineman Elija Harmon, is one of the fastest rising prospects in the cycle and picked up an offer from Oregon earlier this year.. He is currently ranked as the No. 12 player at his position and could rise inside the top 10 by the time he signs.