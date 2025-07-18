Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Recruiting Top Talent Out of Texas
Ask a majority of college football fans, and they'll list Texas as one of the biggest hotspots for talented recruits, and the Oregon Ducks, led by coach Dan Lanning, are a serious contender for many athletes in the area.
According to 247 Sports' rankings, the Lone Star State has two class of 2026 recruits within the top-10 in the nation, and 15 athletes within the top 100. Rivals also reports that Texas boasts 48 blue-chip targets, with only two of those athletes yet to sign to an institution.
In the most recent rankings update by Rivals, Oregon Ducks athlete commit Jalen Lott is the No. 6 overall recruit from the state of Texas in the class of 2026.
According to Rivals, Lott is No. 57 nationally, and the No. 3 listed athlete (ATH) in the country.
In 2024, Lott finished his junior season of football with 85 receptions and over 1,000 yards and 16 touchdowns in the passing game. In regards to his rushing game last season, Lott clocked in 106 yards over 18 attempts with four touchdowns, and he also had a very brief stint at quarterback.
Lott also just won the state 7-on-7 D2 championship with his teammates from Panther Creek High School, an event where Lott got to show off his talent. The elite athlete was heavily applauded for his agility on the field.
On top of his football accolades, Lott is a Texas 4A silver medalist in the high jump and long jump. He also competed in his regional 110-meter hurdle competition, showing his athleticism in many different forms.
Though Lott is listed as an athlete on recruiting websites, he has confirmed he will play wide receiver for the Ducks. As a wide receiver prospect, Lott measures up to be the seventh-best recruit to commit to Oregon's history at the position.
“They have been coming at me pretty hard and coach Lanning and coach [Ross Douglas] are great guys. Playing under them, I can really separate myself,” Lott told Rivals of his decision to commit to the Ducks. "If I ball out and make a name for myself, everything will fall into place."
Lott also told Rivals that he wants to make a name for himself during his time with Oregon. He chose the Ducks over official visits to Texas, USC, and LSU. The elite prospect took official visits with the Longhorns, Trojans, and Tigers before finalizing his decision to commit to Oregon.
"Displays high-pointing acumen, ball-tracking skill, hands-catching consistency, and plucking dexterity. Ideally would see more open-field elusiveness; often relies on slippery tendon strength to extend plays. More experienced on offense, so full-time move to the secondary would require a learning curve physically and technically. Nevertheless, strong football/athletic pedigree," said 247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks about Lott in June.