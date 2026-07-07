Oregon's Receiver Ranking Showcases Recruiting Blueprint Built to Last

The Oregon Ducks have been working to throw their name into the hat of being named "Wide Receiver U." While the Ducks haven't quite had the historic success at the position of programs like Ohio State or LSU, they have been making their mark on the recruiting trail. Over the past few years, Oregon coach Dan Lanning has attracted some of the nation's best receivers to Eugene.

The 2027 class is no exception. The Ducks currently boast one of the top 2027 wide receiver classes in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Texas A&M, Cal and Florida round out the group.

Oregon's 2027 wide receiver class is headlined by five-star Xavier Sabb and four-star Dakota Guerrant, along with three-star Malachi Garlington. In total, the Ducks have secured 24 commitments, including two five-stars and 14 four-star prospects, per On3.

Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb was named Most Valuable Player in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. August 30, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Breaking Down Oregon's 2027 Receiver Class

Sabb gives Oregon one of the nation's highest-rated pass catchers. The 6-1, 195-pound receiver is rated as the No. 5 wide receiver in the 2027 class by the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Sabb chose the Ducks over LSU, Tennessee and UCLA.

Dakota Guerrant, Harper Woods wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Guerrant brings another elite résumé to Eugene. He is ranked as the No. 23 overall prospect in the country, the No. 4 wide receiver nationally and the No. 1 player in Michigan by 247Sports.

Garlington may not carry the same recruiting ranking as Oregon's two blue-chip commits, but the Ducks made him a priority after flipping him from Washington State in June. His commitment adds another receiver to a class that has quickly become one of the nation's best.

Elite High School Receivers Continue Choosing Oregon

The 2027 class didn't happen overnight. Since Lanning arrived, Oregon has consistently landed some of the country's top receiver prospects.

The trend reached another level in the 2025 recruiting cycle when the Ducks signed Dakorien Moore, the consensus No. 1 wide receiver in the nation. Moore's commitment represented a major recruiting victory over programs including Ohio State, Texas and LSU.

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore hurdles Oklahoma State safety David Kabongo en route to a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon followed that class with another elite haul in 2026. The Ducks finished with the No. 3 overall recruiting class nationally, according to 247Sports, highlighted by five-star receiver Jalen Lott.

Now, the Ducks have followed that effort with another loaded receiver class in 2027. Sabb and Guerrant each rank among the nation's top wide receiver prospects, while Garlington adds another scholarship receiver to the group.

Perhaps the most telling statistic is the consistency. Since the 2023 recruiting cycle, Oregon has landed at least one five-star wide receiver in every class, including Jurrion Dickey (2023), Gatlin Bair (2024), Dakorien Moore (2025), Jalen Lott (2026) and now Xavier Sabb in 2027.

Oregon's Success Extends to the Transfer Portal

The Ducks have also built one of the deepest receiver rooms in college football through the transfer portal.

Alabama transfer Traeshon Holden arrived before the 2023 season and developed into a dependable veteran target and red-zone weapon. Troy transfer Tez Johnson became one of the most productive slot receivers in program history during his time in Eugene.

Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson makes a catch during spring camp for the Oregon Ducks Thursday, March 14, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lanning's staff doubled down by adding former five-star Texas A&M transfer Evan Stewart, another highly coveted receiver who brought proven production and elite recruiting pedigree to the Ducks.

When combined with Oregon's success on the high school recruiting trail, the transfer portal has allowed the Ducks to reload the position every offseason rather than rebuild it.

The Ducks may still be chasing the sustained on-field legacy of traditional "Wide Receiver U" programs like Ohio State and LSU, but few schools have recruited the position more successfully in recent years.

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