Oregon Ducks Flip Elite Offensive Line Recruit From Cal Golden Bears

Three-star offensive line recruit Koloi Keli flipped his commitment from the California Golden Bears to the Oregon Ducks on Monday. After visiting Oregon and coach Dan Lanning in June, Keli decided to commit to the Ducks over Cal and coach Justin Wilcox.

Nov 23, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at California Memorial Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at California Memorial Stadium. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning have successfully flipped four-star offensive line recruit Koloi Keli away from the California Golden Bears as Keli revealed his commitment to the Ducks on Monday.

Keli is the first offensive line recruit to commit to Oregon and offensive line coach A'lique Terry. The three-star prospect visited the Ducks in late June despite being committed to Cal, and it was enough for him to flip his decision. After his trip to Eugene, Oregon, Keli caught up with On3's Max Torres and revealed some highlights of the visit:

“It was actually great out there. Seeing what they’re building over there, and seeing how they develop their players. With and how he develops the offensive linemen, it’s a very unique way how he does it. Also with the relationship the whole team has with each other, the bonds. Not only them, just doing everything for football, but it’s also how they revolve around each other and how they connect with each other. So that really did stand out for me out there in Oregon," Keli told On3.

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry leads a workout during spring practice with the Ducks in Eugene,
Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry leads a workout during spring practice with the Ducks in Eugene, Ore. Thursday, April, 13, 2023 / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Oregon missed out on a few top recruiting targets who committed elsewhere in June, the Ducks are starting to build some momentum. Over the weekend, four-star safety recruit Devin Jackson was predicted to commit to Oregon by On3's Steve Wiltfong. Lanning and his staff are also pushing to flip another offensive line recruit committed to Cal, four-star Tommy Tofi.

Keli is listed at 6-3, 290 pounds, and the three-star offensive lineman had been committed to Cal coach Justin Wilcox and the Bears for less than a month. The offensive line recruit visited Cal in early June, and he committed to a few days later. Less than three weeks later, Keli is now the 11th member of Oregon's 2026 recruiting class.

According to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, he is the No. 8 recruit from the state of Hawaii. Keli is No. 97 interior lineman prospect in the class of 2026, per the same rankings.

Will Keli's announcement be the start of a big recruiting summer for Oregon? The Ducks landed five-star safety Jett Washington, four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton, and four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver in June, but Lanning and his staff are still awaiting decisions from several top prospects.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Five-star offensive line recruit Immanuel Iheanacho has a commitment date set for Aug. 4, but he has publicly said that he could make his decision sooner than originally planned. Additionally, five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell is committing on July 5, followed by four-star wide receiver Jalen Lott's commitment on July 8.

Oregon is also pushing for four-star linebacker Nick Abrams II who is planning to commit on July 16. Needless to say, the next few weeks could be one of the biggest recruiting stretches for the Ducks before the Early National Signing Period.

