How Oregon Can Flip Five-Star Receiver Recruit Chris Henry Jr. From Ohio State
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks are looking to flip multiple recruits before the early national signing period begins on Dec. 3. One such target for the Ducks continues to be five-star wide receiver recruit Chris Henry Jr., currently committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
On3's Steve Wiltfong recently reported that Oregon is still pushing to flip Henry Jr. from Ohio State. Henry Jr. committed to the Buckeyes in July of 2023, but Oregon is making a huge push to convince the talented receiver to take his talents to Eugene. Not only do the Ducks have proximity to home on their side, but Wiltfong reported that the Oregon is making their final pitch to Henry Jr.
Oregon Ducks' History Of Recruiting From Southern California
The Ducks already have a history of recruiting in Southern California, and specifically Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana. Oregon freshman running back Jordon Davison attended Mater Dei, as did Ducks linebacker Nasir Wyatt.
Oregon's need for wide receivers has become more and more apparent to Ducks fans this season. Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson was selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, and wide receiver Evan Stewart was injured prior to the start of the season, which left the wide receiver room lacking any major star power outside of freshman receiver Dakorien Moore.
MORE: How Bo Nix Boosted His NFL Future After Win vs. Chiefs
MORE: New Big Ten Power Rankings As Playoff Picture Comes Into View
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Moore has been dealing with an injury as well, which has seen the former five-star recruit and No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2025 miss three straight games for the Ducks.
Oregon Ducks Have History In Flipping Ohio State Commits
Oregon pulled off a similar flip last year, when wide receiver commit Jeremiah McClellan flipped from Ohio State to Oregon on national signing day. While high-profile recruits flipping on national signing day is rare, the latest report from Wiltfong suggests that Oregon has a chance to pull Henry Jr. away from the Buckeyes.
Wiltfong reported that the Ducks have made an aggressive Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) offer to land Henry Jr. over the Buckeyes.
“Bringing it back to Henry, if he goes to the highest number I’d pick Oregon. It wouldn’t be just about the number with the Ducks, they have a lot to stand on and you’re not in the conversation late without a track record on the field, but unless something changes I think they are going higher than the Buckeyes down the stretch.”
All eyes will be on social media as the Dec. 3 date begins to creep closer. Pairing Henry Jr. with Dakorien Moore would allow the Ducks to boast two No. 1 wide receiver recruits in back-to-back years, solidifying Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s reputation as one of the best recruiters in the country.
Should the Ducks be be unsuccessful in their pursuit of Henry Jr., it wouldn't be the end of the world. Oregon still has plenty of firepower in their recruiting class for 2026, including five-star wide receiver Jalen Lott and four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton.