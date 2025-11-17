How Bo Nix Boosted His NFL Future After Win vs. Chiefs
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is in his second season in the NFL and led the team to a major win against the Kansas City Chiefs. The former Oregon Ducks quarterback has led the Broncos to big victories in his short career, including eight fourth-quarter comebacks.
With Nix’s eighth fourth-quarter comeback, the former Duck holds the record for the most fourth-quarter comebacks in his first two seasons since 1950. In the fourth quarter, the Chiefs scored a touchdown to take a 19-16 lead. Nix led the offense to back-to-back clutch drives down the field, setting the Broncos up to kick the game-winning field goal.
Nix continues to show resilience each week, never giving up on the game. His most notable comeback of the season occurred in week 7, when the Broncos scored 33 points in the fourth quarter to defeat the New York Giants. The third quarter ended 19-0 with the Giants in the lead, but Nix and the team found a way to come back for the win.
Bo Nix Shows Resilience Since Oregon Ducks
Nix spent two seasons with the Oregon Ducks after transferring from Auburn. Nix joined Oregon in 2022, which was also the Ducks’ coach Dan Lanning’s first season with the program.
In the first week of the 2022 season, the Ducks faced the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. Oregon lost the game, 43-3, giving Nix and the Ducks a tough start to the season.
Instead of letting that impact the year, Nix and the Ducks went on to finish 10-3, with a win in the Holiday Bowl. Nix could have declared for the NFL Draft after the 2022 season, but chose to return to Oregon for another season, and it paid off for the quarterback.
MORE: Dan Lanning Provides Kenyon Sadiq Injury Update After Tight End's Big Performance
MORE: Here’s How Dan Lanning Plans To Use Oregon’s Extra Day Before USC
MORE: P.J. Fleck Gives Blunt Answer On Officiating After Minnesota’s Loss To Oregon
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Nix went on to lead Oregon to a 12-2 record the next season, with the offense putting up dominant performances each week. Nix finished the season passing for 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns, with a 77.4 completion percentage. He threw just 45 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Nix ended up being selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.
Bo Nix Continues To Boost NFL Career With Resilience
In his rookie season, Nix and the Broncos started 5-5, and the quarterback struggled at the start of his NFL career. Instead of giving up on the season, the Broncos finished 10-7, clinching a spot in the NFL playoffs.
The Broncos currently hold a 9-2 record and are the No. 1 team in the AFC West following their week 11 win against the Chiefs. The Kansas City Chiefs have won nine straight AFC West titles, but with another fourth-quarter comeback for Denver, Nix and the Broncos have a chance to break that streak.
"Never flinch, never back down, always in the fight. It wasn't pretty for a long time. I mean, me included, we all were like, man, it's just not our day. We can't get anything going. And then it just takes a few plays and a few moments and a few guys making plays, a few pieces of encouragement by guys, and all of a sudden you go and – I don't even know how he scored 33 points in a quarter. That's kind of insane," Nix said after the comeback against the Giants.
Nix has racked up 2,421 passing yards and 18 touchdowns this season. He has also rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns. With his performance this season, not only could the Broncos make a deep push in the NFL playoffs, but Nix is putting himself in the MVP race.
The Broncos have a two-win lead in the AFC West, and Nix’s mindset of never backing down, even when the odds are stacked against him and the team, is just what Denver needs to continue to win this season.