LSU, Michigan Pushing to Flip Oregon Ducks Five-Star Recruit

Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks landed one of their biggest commits in recent history on June 16 in five-star receiver Dakota Guerrant.

While the Harper Woods, Michigan, receiver is the highest-ranked recruit in the Ducks’ 2027 cycle, the program will have to continue pushing for him post-commitment to prevent a recruiting flip.

Oregon Ducks in Danger of Recruiting Flip

Dakota Guerrant, Harper Woods wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to Tom Loy of 247Sports, Guerrant is set to take multiple game-day visits in the fall, with the LSU Tigers and Michigan Wolverines anticipated to host him.

The Ducks secured a commitment from Guerrant over both the Wolverines and the Tigers – but in order to become a recruiting powerhouse, recruiting can’t stop after a player commits. Oregon already lost two recruits to recruiting flips in this cycle, with offensive lineman Drew Fielder flipping to the USC Trojans and cornerback Ai’King Hall flipping to the Miami Hurricanes.

Guerrant is ranked as the No. 21 overall recruit and No. 3 receiver by Rivals and is the consensus top recruit in Michigan. Given his ranking, expect multiple teams to continue to push hard for him up until he signs.

The Wolverines were the top contenders for Guerrant along with the Ducks prior to his commitment, with Michigan being the in-state program. For LSU, the Tigers have ascended through the recruiting rankings since former Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin took over in the offseason.

Dakota Guerrant’s Outlook With Oregon Ducks

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (1) stands on the field during a Division 4 regional final against Divine Child High School at John Glenn High School in Westland on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Guerrant is part of a loaded receiver class for Lanning and Oregon in 2027. Shortly after he officially joined the 2027 list of commitments, fellow five-star receiver Xavier Sabb committed on July 3.

Joining Guerrant and Sabb is four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr., who plays both cornerback and receiver. Three-star receiver from Happy Valley, Oregon, Malachi Garlington, rounds out the current receiver class.

Beyond the 2027 class, the Oregon receiver room will be crowded when Guerrant is set to enter as a true freshman. Class of 2025 five-star Dakorien Moore – who is the second-highest-ranked Oregon commit of all-time, per 247Sports – would be a junior in 2027. Incoming five-star Jalen Lott would be in his sophomore season, while 2024 five-star Gatlin Bair is just beginning his first season at Oregon in 2026 and will be in his second year of eligibility.

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) gains yards after catch during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guerrant’s commitment to Oregon provided the Ducks with a five-star receiver in five straight recruiting cycles under Lanning. Even with talent across the receiver room, Guerrant will have the opportunity to seize a considerable role upon his arrival in Eugene, which would more than likely grow beyond 2027.

While LSU has produced first-round NFL talent like Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr. over the years, it could be a matter of time until the Ducks see the benefits of their recent receiver recruiting stretch pay off in the NFL.

Moore is an example of what receiver development can look like at Oregon in the Lanning era under receivers coach Ross Douglas. Moore did face injury adversity in his first season, but still impressed as one of the nation’s standout freshmen. He started as a true freshman, recording 497 yards and three touchdowns on just 34 receptions, while also rushing for 49 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

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