Oregon Football Coach Will Stein: Top-Paid Offensive Coordinator?
EUGENE - One of the most important parts of a head coach’s success is choosing the right man to run the side of the ball opposite his specialty. In Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s case, this meant getting the offensive coordinator right.
After Kenny Dillingham’s high-flying year as Oregon’s offensive coordinator, he left to be the head man at Arizona State, leaving room for current coordinator Will Stein who wow'd in his first year with the Ducks.
Coach Stein is being handsomely compensated for his services, checking in as the 11th-highest paid offensive coordinator in all of college football. Some have batted an eye at a coach as young as Stein being paid this highly but if year one was any indication, Stein will be well worth the lofty price tag.
It goes without saying that Stein inherited an extremely strong offensive roster at Oregon with first-round pick quarterback Bo Nix alongside Denver Broncos rookie Troy Franklin, Bucky Irving, and Tez Johnson. While this undoubtedly helped Stein’s ability to produce an elite offense, many teams have had higher-rated talent and returned far worse results.
Looking ahead to 2024, Oregon’s offense has the potential to be even better than last year where it ranked first in passing yardage per game and still managed to be 40th in the country in rushing. This type of balance is virtually unheard-of in the college game and is a testament to Stein’s ability to get the most out of a deep and talented roster.
Stein will have Oklahoma transfer and Heisman Trophy contender Dillon Gabriel at quarterback along with highly efficient running back Jordan James and elite receivers Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart. Oregon’s offensive line is also among the best in the country, an element will aid in everything the Ducks want to do offensively.
The future is bright for both Will Stein and the Oregon offense at large. Despite his relatively high salary, Stein appears to be well worth it as the Ducks enter 2024.