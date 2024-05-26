Sean Payton Gives Positive Update on Former Oregon Ducks QB Bo Nix
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix is receiving some early-offseason praise from Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton.
“He’s farther along than most would be,” Payton said, via DNVR. “We’re talking about a player who’s played 61 games. He’s extremely smart. He’s picked it up very quickly.”
Nix isn't guaranteed the starting job with the trade arrival of former New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, but Payton's comments certainly show that the rookie has a solid chance at taking the reins once Week 1 rolls around.
After three seasons at Auburn, Nix arrived to Oregon in 2022, a move that paid off well for him. He was a Heisman Trophy Finalist this past season after coming up just short of leading the Ducks to the College Football Playoff.
Last season at Oregon, Nix threw for a career-best 4,508 yards to go along with an impressive 45 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
He broke the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage in 2023 at 77.45, completing an astounding 364 of 470 passes. The most experienced quarterback from the 2024 draft, Nix's 61 career starts also broke the NCAA record for most all-time by an FBS quarterback.
If even half of that success can translate to the NFL, the Broncos could be looking at their franchise QB for the foreseeable future.
The Broncos will open up their regular season against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, Sept. 8. If Nix gets the start, he'll have to face the wrath of the "12s" in his NFL debut.