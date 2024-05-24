Oregon Receiver Tez Johnson Reveals Differences In Quarterbacks Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel
Will the electric Oregon Ducks offense stay buzzing with a new quarterback at the helm?
Oregon transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel takes over for Bo Nix, a Heisman Trophy candidate who broke the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage (77.45) in 2023.
Beloved by his teammates, the poised and experienced Nix was the undisputed leader on the Oregon offense last season. The Denver Broncos drafted Nix with the No. 12 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
In steps Gabriel, a left-handed quarterback with a different personality than Nix. The No. 1 transfer portal quarterback is finding a home in Eugene with his sense of humor and charm, quickly establishing on-field and off-field chemistry with his teammates.
“He's one of the guys (already),” Johnson told Oregon Sports Illustrated’s Bri Amaranthus. “He's in the locker room cracking jokes with us. That's what makes him so unique. He makes sure everybody has a smile on their face.”
“That's why I feel like he's going to be really good for us this year. He's going to have the best season yet.”
There is no one better suited to tell the differences between Nix and Gabriel than Johnson, who has been catching passes from Nix since high school. Johnson was adopted by the Nix family at age 15.
“I've been training with Bo since I was adopted,” Johnson told Amaranthus. “So it was kind of like, I knew how he threw already. I was pretty used to it.”
"Me personally, I think it's the same,” Johnson said. “With a left-handed quarterback, the only thing that's different is the rotation. As a receiver, you still got to catch the ball… Just go out there and catch the ball. That's how I take it with Dillon.”
“The same” would be excellent for the Ducks in 2024, considering they were the nation’s No. 2 offense with Nix.
Gabriel’s 49 career starts entering 2024 are just 12 behind the NCAA record for a quarterback of 61 set by… Nix.
“What makes (Gabriel) unique is his willingness to get better every day,” Johnson said. “He's goofy. He's a kid at heart. But when it's time to go, it's time to go.”
Gabriel’s stats jump off the page… boasting a 63.1 completion percentage for a total of 14,865 (!) passing yards with 125 touchdowns against just 26 interceptions. The 6-foot, 204-pound quarterback’s five-year career includes stops at UCF and Oklahoma.
Gabriel joined the Ducks with wealth of starting experience, pinpoint accuracy and tantalizing rushing ability. He’s an early favorite for the Heisman Trophy, which are are boosted by possibly Oregon’s best and deepest receiving corps ever, highlighted by Johnson and transfer Evan Stewart.
"He's very easy to build chemistry with," Johnson told Amaranthus. "He wants to be involved with his players. Everyone knows that when Dillon is around, you are going to have some fun. There is no dull moment with Dillon. You get a highlight from Dillon every day."
Sounds like dull moments will be hard to come by with "one of the guys" Gabriel in a Duck uniform.
Oregon enters its first season in Big Ten conference play, facing some of the top-competition in college football, including the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines. The Ducks hope Gabriel's chemistry with his teammates translates to a run in the 2024-25 College Football Playoff.