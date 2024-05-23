Oregon Ducks In Pursuit for Elite 2025 Offensive Tackle Recruit
The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are in contention for one of the top remaining offensive tackles in the 2025 recruiting class.
Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Ducks are one of nine finalists for 2025 four-star offensive tackle Ziyare Addison, who will be choosing among some elite teams.
Addison's final nine includes Oregon, Florida State, Penn State, Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, Michigan, UCLA and Stanford. The Sumner High (Riverview, Fla.) product is the No. 14 overall offensive tackle in the 2025 class, per 247Sports' rankings. He also received offers from top-tier programs like Alabama, Clemson, Missouri, Tennessee, USC, Texas A&M and many more.
Addison will officially visit Oregon starting on June 7.
If Oregon is able to land him, the Ducks would be getting a versatile athlete, which is exactly what every coach wants on the offensive line. Addison's scouting report on 247 highlights the fact that he's a "multi-sport athlete" that runs track and wrestles along with playing football. He reportedly ran 12.84 in the 100-meter dash and a 25.58 in the 200-meter dash.
Oregon's 2025 recruiting class currently has seven hard commits, but coach Dan Lanning and staff have yet to add an offensive lineman. The class is highlighted by four-star talents like receiver Dallas Wilson, linebacker Nasir Wyatt, quarterback Akili Smith Jr. and edge Matthew Johnson.