Oregon Football Attacking Wide Receivers On Recruiting Trail
EUGENE - While fans of numerous high-powered passing attacks like those of Ohio State, LSU, and USC like to claim that their school is the best at churning out National Football League wide receivers, the Oregon Ducks are working hard to put themselves in the conversation for “Wide Receiver University” with a few big commits in the 2025 recruiting class.
Three of the top 10 wide receivers in the class who are committed are currently committed to Oregon, giving them the strongest recruiting presence at that position in the country as things stand today. Four-star commits Cooper Perry and Isaiah Mozee form the basis of this year’s receiver class while five-star Dallas Wilson provides the flash and top-end upside.
After losing last year’s leading receiver Troy Franklin the the NFL Draft and the Denver Broncos, the Ducks appear eager to reload at one of the most important positions on offense. Despite having the position settled for this year with Texas A&M transfer Evan Stewart and Bo Nix’s brother Tez Johnson, both seem primed to hit the NFL Draft after this season.
The Ducks have recruited wide receiver well in Dan Lanning’s time as head coach, bringing in five-star Jurrion Dickey in the 2023 cycle along with Jeremiah McClellan and Dillon Gresham in 2024 but we know coach Lanning is never satisfied with what’s already been done.
As Oregon moves into the Big Ten Conference, it will be more important than ever to have top-end talent at wide receiver to compete with the likes of USC, Ohio State, and Washington to name a few. While the Ducks are more well-rounded as a roster than USC and Washington, having an edge on Ohio State at wide receiver would go a long way towards getting over the hump and winning a conference title.