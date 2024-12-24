Oregon Ducks Long Shots To Win National Championship? Betting Odds Shift
The Oregon Ducks will begin their journey in the College Football Playoff with a quarterfinal matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. Ohio State is coming off a 42-17 first round win over Tennessee.
Oregon is 13-0 this season and ranked No. 1 in the country. However, their ESPN FPI odds to win the title do not reflect this No. 1 ranking.
What are the Ducks odds to win the national championship?
FPI Gives Oregon Slim Odds To Win National Title
The Oregon Ducks have passed every test in the 2024 season. Oregon finished the regular season at a perfect 12-0 and capped it off with a win over Penn State in the Big Ten Championship game. Despite this, Oregon has the sixth best odds to win the national title at 7.7 percent according to ESPN’s FPI. The only two teams with a lower percent chance to win the national title are the Boise State Broncos and Arizona State Sun Devils.
The team with the highest percent chance per FPI is Texas at 27.2 percent.
Oregon has the third best Vegas odds to win the title at +425.
The Ducks have arguably the hardest path from the quarterfinals on. Despite being the No. 1 team, undefeated, and already having a win over Ohio State this season under their belt, Oregon is a 2.5-point underdog vs. the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl.
It doesn’t seem to matter what Oregon does this year, they have continually been getting disrespected by odds makers. This will just be more fuel to the fire for coach Dan Lanning and his team.
An Old School Rose Bowl Showdown
As the college football landscape has changed over the years, it has become a rarity to get a throwback Rose Bowl matchup. The Rose Bowl used to be a conference tie in between the Big Ten and the Pac-10 or Pac-12. Ohio State and Oregon combined have played in over 20 Rose Bowl games. This includes playing each other in 2 previous Rose Bowl’s, the last being in the 2009 season.
The Buckeyes lead the all-time series with the Ducks, winning 9 of their 11 games. Oregon has won the last two meetings in 2021 and 2024.
Oregon and Ohio State played earlier this season and Oregon won an incredible 32-31 game at Autzen Stadium. Oregon was a 3.5-point underdog in this game, but covered and won outright.
The winner of the Rose Bowl will take on the winner of the Texas-Arizona State game in the College Football Playoff semi-finals.
