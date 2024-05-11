Can Oregon's Secondary Defend The Passing Game In Big Ten Conference?
A key ingredient for the Oregon Ducks' successful transition from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten Conference will be the play of their secondary. In 2023, the Ducks gave up 3,022 passing yards, ranked 95th in the country although they did force 12 interceptions. The lingering question is what has Oregon done to improve their pass defense?
“We want to play with a relentless effort, we want to attack the ball at a high level, and I want to see those guys playing for each other,” said Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi.
While the scheme is solid, the Ducks will rely heavily on some star talent acquired through the transfer portal.
Oregon significantly improved their cornerback room with the signing of former Washington Husky cornerback Jabbar Muhammad. Last season, he recorded 41 solo tackles, 14 passes defended and three interceptions. The Ducks will also need former UTSA cornerback, Kam Alexander to step up. In his lone season at San Antonio he was credited with 34 total tackles, 17 pass breakups, and two interceptions.
The Ducks have also added talent at the safety position in Kobe Savage, a transfer from Kansas State. In his 22 games with the Wildcats, he finished 124 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, three pass breakups, and a pair of forced fumbles. 247Sports evaluation lists Savage’s strengths in tackling, especially in open space, ability to cover receives in both man-to-man and zone and is effective in breaking up passes, using his awareness and anticipation.
Of course, the passing defense begins with the big guys up front. The Ducks must wreak havoc in the opposing backfield which, in turn, helps the secondary do their job.
“If you want to win football games, you got to win it in the front, you know, both sides of the ball,” said coach Dan Lanning following the spring game. “So excited about those guys that we have on that group. There’s some young guys that I expect to step up and have bigger roles than they did last year but also a group on both sides that we can continue to develop.”
Look for Matayo Uiagalelei and Jordan Burch among others to apply pressure in the trenches that results in broken plays and turnovers.