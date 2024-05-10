Oregon Football Coach Dan Lanning: Troy Franklin Is "Insurance Blanket" For Bo Nix
Former Oregon Duck quarterback Bo Nix and wide receiver Troy Franklin are pegged as Denver Broncos rookies to possibly start NFL week one.
Both Nix and Franklin begin Broncos three-day rookie minicamp today, taking the field in Denver for the first time.
"Troy always was Bo’s insurance blanket, where he always felt that if he could get the ball to Troy, he’s going to have a chance to win,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning told the Denver Gazette.
In a strategic move, Denver traded up to select Franklin as the 102nd overall pick. Giving up draft picks to Seattle, to reunite Franklin with Nix.
The reason for the trade and pick goes deeper than just giving Nix a familiar weapon. However, the existing chemistry is sure to be a massive benefit as the two navigate joining the NFL.
“I think chemistry between a wideout and quarterback is so important and it’s real hard to kind of get in rhythm with it just because of the time constraints of coaching nowadays,’’ Lanning said to the Denver Gazette. “That makes it hard, so I think it will be an awesome connection for those two, no doubt. … Those guys have played a lot of football together."
The Broncos were shocked to see Franklin available on day three of the draft and knew they had to act fast. Denver lost receiver Jerry Jeudy this offseason and Franklin has a chance to see major playing time. With elite speed, Franklin is poised to be a potent deep threat to enhance Denver's aerial attack.
The Broncos hope Nix becomes their franchise quarterback in the post-Russell Wilson era in Denver.
With Nix, Franklin and former Oregon offensive lineman Alex Forsyth on the Broncos, the roster is looking a lot like the "Denver Ducks."
One problem... Coach Lanning grew up a major Kansas City Chiefs fan.
His former players are now AFC West division rivals of his reigning-Super Bowl champion Chiefs. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes has led the Chiefs to win the divisional crown for eight-straight seasons. So how will Lanning's cheering alliances change on NFL Sunday?
“Blood is thicker than water,’’ Lanning told The Denver Gazette. “I got to cheer for my guys, Bo and Troy. I always want those guys to have success.”
Both Nix and Franklin are fresh off their best football seasons yet.
Nix set multiple records at Oregon, including the highest season completion percentage at 74.9 percent, and the most completions, passing yards, and touchdowns in a single season.
The pro comparison Nix has often received is to retired New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees, which he has previously said he'd gladly accept.
"Yeah, I've heard quite a few different ones," Nix told Sporting News. "If they want to compare me to Drew Brees, then I'll take it. I think he's an incredible player."
When Nix got the draft call from Broncos Coach Sean Payton, Nix asked, "You want to win a Super Bowl?"
Franklin is Oregon's all-time leader in receiving touchdowns (25) and tied for the most 100-yard receiving games (11).
The Broncos announced Nix will wear No. 10, his long-time number. Franklin will wear No. 16 after being No. 11 with the Ducks.