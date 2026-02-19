Four-Star Lineman Recruit Jackson Roper Makes Announcement With Oregon, Ohio State, Georgia
EUGENE – Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning already has a pair of elite offensive line commitments. As the Ducks build out their 2027 recruiting class, another top offensive line commit could be on the way.
Four-star offensive guard Jackson Roper narrowed down his recruitment to 10 schools on Thursday, per Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett. Oregon remains in the running, but will battle Big Ten rivals for Roper’s commitment.
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Jackson Roper’s Recruiting Finalists
Roper listed Oregon, the Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, USC Trojans, Michigan Wolverines, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas Tech Red Raiders and Miami Hurricanes in his top 10.
The Ducks offered Roper on Jan. 21, and he visited Eugene a few days later for Junior Day. Roper is a versatile offensive lineman who has experience playing at left tackle, left guard and center in high school. Primarily an offensive guard, he could fill a recruiting need for Oregon with both 2027 offensive line recruits being offensive tackles.
Roper told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong after announcing his top 10 that the excitement of the Ducks’ young coaching staff stood out when he visited in January.
“Coach Lanning’s focus and energy is contagious, and you can see how it’s spread to every coach on his staff,” Roper told Wiltfong. “It’s obvious that they’re intentional about every detail and it showed throughout the day in every aspect from sports science to the way they attack special teams. For me, family is extremely important, you can tell that everyone here feels a part of the brotherhood and is all in on Oregon Football.”
Texas A&M are the frontrunners for Roper’s commitment, according to Rivals. The Buckeyes are also in a good position, with an official visit scheduled for June.
Oregon’ Recent Offensive Line Recruiting Success
The Ducks’ offensive line coach A’lique Terry is leading the program’s pursuit of Roper and other top offensive line recruits. Terry visited Roper in Colorado in January while on the recruiting trail.
Terry already experienced a lot of success in attracting elite talent to Eugene. The 2026 recruiting class consisted of five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, four-star offensive lineman Tommy Tofi and three-star offensive lineman Koloi Keli.
Four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder and three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael make up his current commitments in the 2027 class. Terry also had a hand in bringing former five-star offensive line recruit Douglas Utu and four-star offensive lineman Fox Crader to Eugene.
Terry initially joined the coaching staff in 2019 as a graduate assistant on former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal’s staff. He helped coach the All-American offensive line trio of Penei Sewell, Shane Lemieux and Calvin Throckmorton.
The Ducks’ offensive line coach most recently spent time as the defensive line assistant for the Minnesota Vikings in 2022 before returning to Eugene. Oregon has been a finalist for the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s best offensive line unit for three consecutive years under Terry’s guidance.
The duo of Lanning and Terry has produced multiple NFL Draft picks and secured plenty of blue-chip commitments along the offensive line in recent years. The accolades are proof of the Ducks’ successful development efforts, which could attract elite recruits to Oregon.
Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.Follow lilycrane23