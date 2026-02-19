Four-Star Lineman Recruit Jackson Roper Makes Announcement With Oregon, Ohio State, Georgia

EUGENE – Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning already has a pair of elite offensive line commitments. As the Ducks build out their 2027 recruiting class, another top offensive line commit could be on the way.

Four-star offensive guard Jackson Roper narrowed down his recruitment to 10 schools on Thursday, per Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett. Oregon remains in the running, but will battle Big Ten rivals for Roper’s commitment.

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Jackson Roper’s Recruiting Finalists

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning offers encouragement to the Ducks before the game against BYU at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Football Oregon Byu Football Byu At Oregon | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Roper listed Oregon, the Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, USC Trojans, Michigan Wolverines, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas Tech Red Raiders and Miami Hurricanes in his top 10.

The Ducks offered Roper on Jan. 21, and he visited Eugene a few days later for Junior Day. Roper is a versatile offensive lineman who has experience playing at left tackle, left guard and center in high school. Primarily an offensive guard, he could fill a recruiting need for Oregon with both 2027 offensive line recruits being offensive tackles.

NEWS: Four-Star IOL Jackson Roper is down to 10 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’5 305 IOL from Englewood, CO is ranked as a Top 15 IOL in the 2027 Class



Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/HqYTy3CoS3 pic.twitter.com/Zu74ePCpHE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 19, 2026

Roper told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong after announcing his top 10 that the excitement of the Ducks’ young coaching staff stood out when he visited in January.

“Coach Lanning’s focus and energy is contagious, and you can see how it’s spread to every coach on his staff,” Roper told Wiltfong. “It’s obvious that they’re intentional about every detail and it showed throughout the day in every aspect from sports science to the way they attack special teams. For me, family is extremely important, you can tell that everyone here feels a part of the brotherhood and is all in on Oregon Football.”

Texas A&M are the frontrunners for Roper’s commitment, according to Rivals. The Buckeyes are also in a good position, with an official visit scheduled for June.

Oregon’ Recent Offensive Line Recruiting Success

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks’ offensive line coach A’lique Terry is leading the program’s pursuit of Roper and other top offensive line recruits. Terry visited Roper in Colorado in January while on the recruiting trail.

Terry already experienced a lot of success in attracting elite talent to Eugene. The 2026 recruiting class consisted of five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, four-star offensive lineman Tommy Tofi and three-star offensive lineman Koloi Keli.

Four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder and three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael make up his current commitments in the 2027 class. Terry also had a hand in bringing former five-star offensive line recruit Douglas Utu and four-star offensive lineman Fox Crader to Eugene.

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry leads a workout during spring practice with the Ducks in Eugene, Ore. Thursday, April, 13, 2023. Sports Oregon Spring Practice | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Terry initially joined the coaching staff in 2019 as a graduate assistant on former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal’s staff. He helped coach the All-American offensive line trio of Penei Sewell, Shane Lemieux and Calvin Throckmorton.

The Ducks’ offensive line coach most recently spent time as the defensive line assistant for the Minnesota Vikings in 2022 before returning to Eugene. Oregon has been a finalist for the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s best offensive line unit for three consecutive years under Terry’s guidance.

The duo of Lanning and Terry has produced multiple NFL Draft picks and secured plenty of blue-chip commitments along the offensive line in recent years. The accolades are proof of the Ducks’ successful development efforts, which could attract elite recruits to Oregon.